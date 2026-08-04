Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns
It's a summer oasis.
Ontario is home to no shortage of incredible lake destinations, and one of its most impressive bodies of water isn't actually a lake at all.
Known as Ontario's unofficial "sixth Great Lake," this breathtaking shoreline is home to turquoise water, rugged cliffs, charming harbour towns, and some of the province's most spectacular beaches.
Georgian Bay, the northeastern arm of Lake Huron, is so enormous that it spans roughly 5,792 square miles, making it only slightly smaller than Lake Ontario.
Its sheer size has earned it the nickname of Ontario's "sixth Great Lake."
The Bay is made up of an astonishing 30,000 islands and around 2,000 kilometres of shoreline, creating one of Canada's most breathtaking freshwater landscapes.
According to Visit Georgian Bay, visitors can expect "windswept pines, majestic towering cliffs, endless beaches and clear blue water."
Scattered along the shoreline are postcard-worthy communities like Parry Sound, Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Thornbury and Killarney, where you'll find marinas, waterfront patios, independent shops and plenty of small-town charm.
One destination that deserves a spot on every Ontario summer bucket list is Tobermory. The tiny harbour village is famous for its crystal-clear water, colourful boats and dramatic limestone scenery that almost doesn't look real.
If your ideal getaway revolves around the beach, Georgian Bay has plenty of options. The shoreline is home to Wasaga Beach, the world's longest freshwater beach, stretching more than 14 kilometres with soft sand and shallow water that's perfect for summer.
Further north, the Township of Tiny boasts around 70 kilometres of shoreline, where you'll find beautiful beaches tucked between forests and cottages. Balm Beach is a local hotspot thanks to its soft sand and calm, clear water.
If you'd rather escape the crowds, Awenda Provincial Park offers a quieter experience with peaceful beaches, rolling dunes and scenic hiking trails winding through the forest.
Georgian Bay has no shortage of unforgettable views. The Lion's Head Lookout boasts towering cliffs overlooking brilliantly blue water, while the Crack Trail in Killarney Provincial Park leads to panoramic views across sparkling lakes and white quartzite ridges.
Another must-see is the Grotto inside Bruce Peninsula National Park, where an ancient sea cave filled with crystal-clear water has become one of Ontario's most iconic natural attractions. Nearby Indian Head Cove is equally stunning, with tropical-looking clear water that belongs on a postcard.
You can also hop aboard a boat to Flowerpot Island, famous for its towering rock formations, or plan a trip to Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island, which is accessible by ferry or bridge.
If you're visiting the eastern side of Georgian Bay, you don't want to miss Fathom Five National Marine Park. Canada's first national marine conservation area is home to over 20 historic shipwrecks, dramatic underwater cliffs and crystal-clear freshwater, making it one of Ontario's top spots for scuba diving, kayaking and glass-bottom boat tours.
It's an easy addition to a Tobermory itinerary and offers a completely different way to experience the Bay.
Whether you're looking for Caribbean-coloured water, epic hiking trails, charming waterfront towns or endless sandy beaches, Georgian Bay proves there's a reason it's considered Ontario's unofficial sixth Great Lake.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.