This tiny Ontario town has 6 stunning beaches and the softest sand in the province

It's a slice of summer paradise.

A sandy beach with blue water. Right: A person standing on a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@sunsetbrade | Instagram, @kaylaliebig | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're searching for a beach escape with soft sand, sparkling water, and small-town charm, you'll want to head to this lakeside Ontario town.

With six beautiful beaches and storybook streets, it's a summer paradise, and Narcity readers say it's home to the softest sand in the province.

Located along the shores of Lake Huron, Port Elgin is a picturesque beach town just under three hours from Toronto.

The destination has been dubbed "one of Ontario's best kept vacation secrets" on its tourism website, thanks to its charming downtown, natural beauty, and relaxed waterfront atmosphere.

The shoreline is one of the town's biggest draws. Port Elgin is home to six white-sand beaches, each offering its own way to enjoy the lake, whether you're looking to swim, sunbathe, take a stroll along the shore, or relax with a view.

For a quieter beach day, Gobles Grove is known for offering "peace and quiet and less activity." The beach has calm, shallow water, making it a great place for a relaxing swim.

Other spots worth checking out include Eidts Grove Beach, Shipley Beach, and Miramichi Bay, where you can find even more stretches of shoreline to unwind.

If you want to take a break from the sand, Port Elgin is also known as "Ontario's hiking heaven," with scenic trails for walking and cycling throughout the area.

For even more nature to explore, you can take a short drive to MacGregor Point Provincial Park, where you can wander through peaceful trails, discover local wildlife, and enjoy quiet beaches away from the crowds.

No summer trip to Port Elgin is complete without sticking around for sunset. The area is known for having "some of the most spectacular sunsets in all of Ontario," with colourful skies lighting up over Lake Huron.

After a beach day, you can stroll through downtown, browse local boutiques, grab a meal on a patio, or treat yourself to ice cream before heading back to the water.

Port Elgin is also close to Southampton, another charming lakeside community with sandy beaches and a scenic waterfront, making it easy to visit both towns during a weekend getaway.

For a unique way to see the coastline, you can hop aboard the Chantry Island boat tour from Southampton. The historic lighthouse island is home to one of the last remaining Imperial Towers in Canada, and the boat ride offers beautiful views of Lake Huron along the way.

With its soft sandy beaches, small-town charm, and endless Lake Huron views, Port Elgin is a summer destination that feels like a hidden Ontario escape.

Visit Port Elgin website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
port elgin sandy beaches ontario lake huron beaches
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Northern lights are forecast to be visible almost everywhere in Canada this weekend

Some places could see a "more intense" aurora.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 31 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes are also up for grabs.

Ontario's best beach town has 20 acres of 'Caribbean white sand' and crystal waters

It's a beautiful spot for a weekend escape.

13 specific Canadian grocery items I can't find since moving to the USA (and seriously miss)

Dairyland Milk and McCain Deep n' Delicious Cake... I dream of you.

Grinder, one of two 'beloved' grizzly bears at Grouse Mountain Resort, dies

Grouse Mountain's 'beloved' bear Grinder dies

These government payments are giving hundreds of dollars to eligible Canadians in August

Some benefits pay up to $1,500 per month!

24 oversized Costco products that are so huge you'll probably wonder who buys them

Some of these don't even have a lot of value.

7 places in Vancouver that have wowed me the most since I moved from Toronto

Toronto could never...