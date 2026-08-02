This tiny Ontario town has 6 stunning beaches and the softest sand in the province
It's a slice of summer paradise.
If you're searching for a beach escape with soft sand, sparkling water, and small-town charm, you'll want to head to this lakeside Ontario town.
With six beautiful beaches and storybook streets, it's a summer paradise, and Narcity readers say it's home to the softest sand in the province.
Located along the shores of Lake Huron, Port Elgin is a picturesque beach town just under three hours from Toronto.
The destination has been dubbed "one of Ontario's best kept vacation secrets" on its tourism website, thanks to its charming downtown, natural beauty, and relaxed waterfront atmosphere.
The shoreline is one of the town's biggest draws. Port Elgin is home to six white-sand beaches, each offering its own way to enjoy the lake, whether you're looking to swim, sunbathe, take a stroll along the shore, or relax with a view.
For a quieter beach day, Gobles Grove is known for offering "peace and quiet and less activity." The beach has calm, shallow water, making it a great place for a relaxing swim.
Other spots worth checking out include Eidts Grove Beach, Shipley Beach, and Miramichi Bay, where you can find even more stretches of shoreline to unwind.
If you want to take a break from the sand, Port Elgin is also known as "Ontario's hiking heaven," with scenic trails for walking and cycling throughout the area.
For even more nature to explore, you can take a short drive to MacGregor Point Provincial Park, where you can wander through peaceful trails, discover local wildlife, and enjoy quiet beaches away from the crowds.
No summer trip to Port Elgin is complete without sticking around for sunset. The area is known for having "some of the most spectacular sunsets in all of Ontario," with colourful skies lighting up over Lake Huron.
After a beach day, you can stroll through downtown, browse local boutiques, grab a meal on a patio, or treat yourself to ice cream before heading back to the water.
Port Elgin is also close to Southampton, another charming lakeside community with sandy beaches and a scenic waterfront, making it easy to visit both towns during a weekend getaway.
For a unique way to see the coastline, you can hop aboard the Chantry Island boat tour from Southampton. The historic lighthouse island is home to one of the last remaining Imperial Towers in Canada, and the boat ride offers beautiful views of Lake Huron along the way.
With its soft sandy beaches, small-town charm, and endless Lake Huron views, Port Elgin is a summer destination that feels like a hidden Ontario escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.