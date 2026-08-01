Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 31 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
Maxplus prizes are also up for grabs.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 31 are available now.
With this Lotto Max draw, there's a $15 million jackpot and more than a dozen Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each.
If you bought tickets, you should check your numbers.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 31 are 3, 28, 32, 37, 40, 44 and 47, with 23 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot.
But two of the Maxplus prizes have been won with tickets sold in the Prairies and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 4 will offer a $20 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 28 were 3, 5, 15, 21, 27, 38 and 49. The bonus number was 18.
Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, and none of the Maxplus prizes were won either.
Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $2,000 were won in Canada.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.