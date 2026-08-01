Ontario's best beach town has 20 acres of 'Caribbean white sand' and crystal waters
It's a beautiful spot for a weekend escape.
When it comes to dreamy summer getaways, Ontario has no shortage of incredible beach towns. From hidden gem shorelines to lively lakeside destinations, there are endless spots to soak up some sun and enjoy the sand between your toes.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook to share the very best beach towns in Ontario, and this spot with an expansive white-sand shoreline and charming streets came up in the comments.
Grand Bend, located about three hours from Toronto on the shores of Lake Huron, is a go-to spot for sandy shores and sparkling waves.
The lakeside community is home to a stunning stretch of shoreline featuring 20 acres of what some visitors describe as "Caribbean white sand," making it a beautiful place to spend a hot summer day.
The town has even been dubbed "Florida North" for its tropical-looking beaches and blue waters.
According to the Grand Bend & Area Chamber of Commerce, the community is surrounded by "some of the best beaches in Ontario and one of the best sunsets in the world."
Grand Bend has also earned Blue Flag status for meeting high standards for water quality, environmental management and safety.
The town's Main Beach is vibrant and busy during the summer, with plenty of space to swim, play beach volleyball or relax by the water.
If you're after a quieter atmosphere, South Beach offers a more peaceful stretch of sand just a short walk away.
For more sand-filled adventures, nearby Pinery Provincial Park is worth adding to your plans. The area offers another 10 kilometres of smooth shores, towering dunes and scenic hiking trails, making it a beautiful spot to explore during the warmer months.
Grand Bend has lots to enjoy in addition to its shoreline, from locally owned boutiques and ice cream shops to waterfront patios, restaurants and lively bars. You can also take a stroll along the pier and snap a photo by the iconic green-and-white lighthouse.
You'll want to stick around for sunset. The Lake Huron shoreline is famous for its colourful evening skies, with vibrant hues reflecting across the water.
With sandy beaches, turquoise water and a lively waterfront atmosphere, it's no surprise readers say Grand Bend is Ontario's top beach town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.