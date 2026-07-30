Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund
You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.
There are product recalls for snacks sold at Costco warehouses in Canada.
If you bought them from the wholesale retailer, you could be able to return the affected items and get a full refund.
Costco Canada shared recall notices with shoppers on July 29 about chocolate bars and croissants sold at warehouses and online.
If you have these items, you're being told not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled products.
Certain Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars (Costco item #5605001) are being recalled due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared pistachio.
There is a risk of serious allergic reactions from consuming the product for people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pistachio.
The affected products were sold at Costco Business Centres in Canada and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between February 2026 and July 2026.
This is part of a Canada-wide recall of Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bars, but the wholesale retailer noted that only the 12x38g case is sold at Costco.
Here are the details of the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo display cases of chocolate bars:
- UPC 0 61200 01444 0
- lot codes and best before dates OEC3854844 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854845 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854846 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3860215 – 2027 JAN 5; OEC3860216 – 2027 JAN 5
The lot code and best before date are located on the back of the cases.
Case of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars. Costco
Here are the details of the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo individual 38-gram chocolate bars:
- UPC 0 61200 01445 7
- lot codes and best before dates OEC3854844 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854845 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854846 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3860215 – 2027 JAN 5; OEC3860216 – 2027 JAN 5
The lot code and best before date are located on the underside of the wrappers.
You can return the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars to a Costco warehouse and get a full refund.
Wrapper of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bar.Costco
Alfa Croissants (Costco item #2077888) are being recalled due to the potential presence of mould.
This product was sold at Costco Business Centres in Canada and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between June 2026 and July 2026.
Only the 24-count packs of Alfa Croissants with cocoa cream filling that have lot codes 10726 and 08626 are included in this recall.
Recalled Alfa Croissants.Costco
For more information about this croissant recall and a potential refund, you can contact Distribution M.F.G Inc. by email at info@groupmiron.com or by phone at 1-877-644-5558 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
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