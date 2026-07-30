Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

people in front of costco store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are product recalls for snacks sold at Costco warehouses in Canada.

If you bought them from the wholesale retailer, you could be able to return the affected items and get a full refund.

Costco Canada shared recall notices with shoppers on July 29 about chocolate bars and croissants sold at warehouses and online.

If you have these items, you're being told not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled products.

Certain Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars (Costco item #5605001) are being recalled due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared pistachio.

There is a risk of serious allergic reactions from consuming the product for people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pistachio.

The affected products were sold at Costco Business Centres in Canada and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between February 2026 and July 2026.

This is part of a Canada-wide recall of Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bars, but the wholesale retailer noted that only the 12x38g case is sold at Costco.

Here are the details of the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo display cases of chocolate bars:

  • UPC 0 61200 01444 0
  • lot codes and best before dates OEC3854844 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854845 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854846 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3860215 – 2027 JAN 5; OEC3860216 – 2027 JAN 5

The lot code and best before date are located on the back of the cases.


Case of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars Case of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars. Costco

Here are the details of the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo individual 38-gram chocolate bars:

  • UPC 0 61200 01445 7
  • lot codes and best before dates OEC3854844 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854845 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3854846 – 2026 NOV 27; OEC3860215 – 2027 JAN 5; OEC3860216 – 2027 JAN 5

The lot code and best before date are located on the underside of the wrappers.

You can return the recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars to a Costco warehouse and get a full refund.

back of wrapper of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bar Wrapper of recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bar.Costco

Alfa Croissants (Costco item #2077888) are being recalled due to the potential presence of mould.

This product was sold at Costco Business Centres in Canada and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between June 2026 and July 2026.

Only the 24-count packs of Alfa Croissants with cocoa cream filling that have lot codes 10726 and 08626 are included in this recall.

package of recalled Alfa Croissants Recalled Alfa Croissants.Costco

For more information about this croissant recall and a potential refund, you can contact Distribution M.F.G Inc. by email at info@groupmiron.com or by phone at 1-877-644-5558 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: These recalls for milk, toaster ovens and other products sold at Costco were issued recently

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall costco canada
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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