These recalls for milk, toaster ovens and other products sold at Costco were issued recently
You can get refunds for some items.
A few product recalls for milk, toaster ovens and other items sold at Costco stores in Canada were issued recently.
So, here's what you need to know about the warnings, including how to get refunds.
Costco shared these notices about shock and fire hazards, food safety risks, serious injury risks and other issues with shoppers in June and July.
The affected products were sold at Costco Canada warehouses, at Costco Business Centres and on Costco.ca in recent months and over the last few years.
If you purchased a recalled item, you can return it to Costco for a full refund, return it to the manufacturer for a refund or get a free repair.
Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven
Recalled Panasonic toaster oven.
A recall of certain Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Ovens was issued in July because the toaster ovens may have insufficient power cord insulation, which poses a shock and fire hazard.
The affected product is the NB-G205 model of the Panasonic Stainless Steel Electric Toaster Oven.
You can find the model number on the product label at the back of the toaster oven.
If you purchased this recalled item from Costco, you can bring it to the customer service counter at a Costco warehouse in Canada and return it. You will get a full refund.
You can contact Panasonic through the recall website, by phone at 1-888-943-2391 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday, or by email at panasonic6895@sedgwick.com.
Panasonic will give you instructions for returning the recalled product. Once it has been returned, Panasonic will give you a refund.
Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk
Recalled Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk.
A recall of Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk was issued in June due to an over-fortification of vitamin A and vitamin D compared to the recommended daily intake limit.
There could be a food safety risk because of that over-fortification of vitamins.
The affected product (Costco item #1987085) was sold exclusively at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres between May 2026 and June 2026.
Only the two-litre Lactantia UltraPur 2% M.F. dairy beverage product with an expiry date of JN 22 2026 was part of this recall. Other Lactantia UltraPur products and lot numbers of the 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk weren't affected.
Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart
Recalled Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart.
The Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart was recalled in July due to a risk of serious injury.
This product (Costco item #1851527) was sold at Costco warehouses and on Costco.ca between November 2025 and June 2026.
It may have a faulty accelerator pedal, which could lead to immediate acceleration when the battery is connected. The acceleration may pose a serious injury risk.
If you have the Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart purchased from Costco, you can get a free repair kit.
You can contact Hunter Products USA by phone at 1-855-539-3016 or by email at service@hunterproducts.com.au to request the repair kit.
Danby Mini-Split ACs
Recalled Danby Mini-Split ACs.
Multiple models of Danby Mini-Split ACs were recalled in June because the AC units were sold directly to consumers instead of just to trained service technicians or secondary distributors.
The recalled Danby 18,000 BTU Mini-Split AC (Costco item #1661037) and Danby 12,000 BTU Mini-Split AC (Costco item #1581979) were sold on Costco.ca between September 2021 and May 2026 and at Costco warehouses or Costco Business Centres in Manitoba between March 2026 and May 2026.
In Manitoba, professional installation of the AC unit is required to maintain the product warranty. Also, sales must only be made to a trained service technician or secondary distributor, not directly to consumers.
If you're a trained service technician or a secondary distributor, you can contact customer service to provide your information and confirm your status.
If you're not a trained service technician or secondary distributor, you're being asked to return the AC unit to a Costco warehouse for a full refund.
You can also contact Danby to arrange for the AC unit to be picked up and for a full refund to be credited to you.
If you don't want to return the AC unit and it's in the original packaging, Danby will cover the cost of installation and will arrange for a certified technician to take over the purchase of the AC unit and perform the work.
If the AC unit has already been installed, Danby will send a trained service technician to verify that installation was done correctly.
Danby customer service can be contacted by phone at 1-800-263-2629 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
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