This train from Ottawa takes you to a beautiful lakeside gem that feels like a slice of Europe
No driving required. 🚊
If you're craving a European getaway this summer but don't want to deal with flights, passports or airport lineups, there's a charming destination right here in Ontario that needs to be on your radar.
The best part is, you don't need your car to get there. This summer, you can visit a beautiful lakeside city with historic limestone buildings, cobblestone-like streets and waterfront views — no driving required.
From Ottawa, you can take the VIA Rail to Kingston, a beautiful city set on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River.
Nicknamed the "Limestone City," Kingston is known for its grand 19th-century buildings, hidden alleyways with antique markets and restaurant patios, unique shopping and dining experiences, and museums and historic sites.
Home to old-world architecture, quaint cafes, cobblestone streets and even red trolley buses, it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada, and not somewhere in Europe while visiting.
Taking the train makes for an easy way to see the city without a long drive. Downtown Kingston is less than 15 minutes by taxi from the train station.
Kingston Transit also services the VIA Rail station, with Route 16 providing bus service from the station to the downtown area.
Once you arrive, you'll find a walkable city core with shops, hotels, restaurants and attractions, all within steps.
Head to Princess Street, Kingston’s main road, to find many clothing, wellness, and food shops, including Lazy Daisies, where you can shop a variety of home goods and accessories, and Montreal Street Collective, a store selling curated vintage fashion and second-hand jewelry from local vendors.
Once you work up an appetite, you'll find plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs around downtown Kingston where you can grab a bite.
Visitors can take advantage of the Canada Strong Pass, which provides discounts and free admission to some of Kingston's top historical attractions, including the Bellevue House National Historic Site and the Fort Henry National Historic Site.
While you're here, don't miss a visit to the Kingston Penitentiary, which you could call the city's most infamous attraction. Opened in 1835, the Kingston Penitentiary is Canada's oldest reformatory prison.
Book a tour to discover the real-life stories of some of the country's most well-known prisoners, and even step into the cells, workshops, and exercise yards of the former prison.
A great way to get around the city is by trolley. The Kingston trolley covers some of the city's most historic neighbourhoods, with a summer hop-on, hop-off schedule that includes stops at Kingston’s most popular destinations.
Visitors can also purchase a K-Pass, an all-inclusive activity pass that bundles Kingston attractions and experiences.
Kingston is also a great base for exploring the Thousand Islands, the St. Lawrence River, and its national park.
Take a cruise from downtown Kingston to explore the world-famous Thousand Islands archipelago and take in the spectacular views.
The Wolfe Islander IV, an electric ferry, provides free service between downtown Kingston and Wolfe Island, the largest island of the Thousand Islands.
Getting to Kingston from Ottawa on board VIA Rail is convenient and easy. It doesn't have to cost a lot either. Depending on when you're travelling, the trip can cost as little as $41 one-way.
You can also take advantage of VIA Rail's Discount Tuesday offerings, as well as the Canada Strong Pass, which provides discounts for young adults and free travel for children.
The trip from Ottawa to Kingston by VIA Rail takes about 2 hours and 5 minutes. Snacks and meals are available for purchase on board, and riders can also access free Wi-Fi.
VIA Rail Ottawa to Kingston
Price: $41+ one way
Why You Need To Go: Leave the car at home -- this summer, you can take a scenic train ride to a charming lakeside city that feels like a little slice of Europe, right here in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.