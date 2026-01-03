The 'Paris of North America' is a road trip from Ottawa and it's like a European vacation
Consider your next road trip sorted. 🚗
If you’ve been craving a European-style getaway but don’t have the time (or budget) to hop on a transatlantic flight, there’s a destination surprisingly close to home that delivers on romance, culture, and Euro vibes, no plane ticket required.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa lies a charming destination that feels like stepping into another world — one filled with historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and a strong European culture.
Just two hours from Ottawa, visiting the city of Montreal is a great way to get a taste of French culture and European vibes, minus the expensive plane ticket.
The city is known as the "Paris of North America," according to Tourisme Montréal, thanks to its blend of North American comfort and European charm.
Offering old-world charm and cool, creative energy, it's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, with so much to see and do.
One of the most magical and European places in the city is Old Montreal. Here, you can wander through centuries-old streets that will take you back nearly 400 years and take in architecture dating back as far as 1685.
Walking along Rue Saint-Paul, you’ll find charming boutiques, art galleries, and cozy cafes where you can grab a croissant or café au lait.
Visit the breathtaking Notre-Dame Basilica to admire the incredible stained-glass art, or stroll in the Old Port of Montreal, a popular destination for outdoor activities and festivals. The area's historic buildings and bustling squares make it easy to forget that you haven't left Canada.
Place Jacques-Cartier is a great place to find a terrace for a drink, where you’ll be perfectly positioned to watch street performers and portrait artists.
If you're into shopping, head to Saint Catherine Street, one of the longest commercial strips in Canada, where you'll find an array of international and local stores.
As Montreal is known for having an extensive food scene, you can't leave without trying some of the city's top eats.
A smoked-meat sandwich is a must -- especially one from the world-famous Schwartz’s deli. And if you like bread, you can't go wrong with a classic Montreal bagel from Fairmount Bagel Bakery or St-Viateur Bagel.
It also goes without saying that no trip to Montreal would be complete without enjoying some classic poutine—try La Banquise, a spot said to have the best in the city.
Other can't-miss attractions in the city include the Montréal Botanical Garden, which features beautiful seasonal installations, and the Jean-Talon Market, a year-round market that's one of the biggest in North America.
Whether you’re drawn by the architecture, the food, or the romantic energy, Montreal makes for a great year-round getaway spot from Ottawa.
The next time wanderlust strikes, skip the airport and hit the road to head to this iconic city.