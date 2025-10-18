Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This colourful European-style village near Ottawa is like an autumn trip to Switzerland

It's the perfect time to plan a trip. 🍂🍁

A fall scene of a village. Right: A person standing on a street.

A village near Ottawa.

@ferlattez | Instagram, @vlada_skor | Instagram
Writer

Fancy a visit to the colourful villages and alpine beauty of Switzerland? Leave your passport at home — instead of booking an expensive flight, you can visit a charming village right here in Canada for the same dreamy vibes.

Just a short road trip from Ottawa lies a stunning European-style village with cobblestone pathways, quaint boutiques, cozy coffee shops and charming restaurants that'll make you feel like you're a world away.

Located just under two hours from the city in the Laurentians region of Quebec, Mont-Tremblant is a cute village with tons to see and do.

With its many colourful buildings, cobblestone paths and alpine chalets, the village will easily make you feel like you've been whisked away to the streets of Switzerland in Europe.

Home to an iconic 2,871-foot mountain, Mont-Tremblant is known for being a popular ski destination, but there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit outside of the winter season.

Beyond the slopes, the village offers a host of scenery and outdoor activities that make it worth an autumn trip — and with fall foliage at its peak, now's the perfect time to visit.

Mont-Tremblant is home to a variety of scenic hiking and cycling trails, each more breathtaking than the last. Popular routes include the Sommets trail, a 3.7-kilometre route linking multiple peaks and delivering panoramic views, and Vertigo, a more challenging trail from the base of the mountain to its summit that offers sweeping views and plenty of great photo ops.

Besides hiking and cycling, there are plenty of other ways to get your fill of outdoor adventure here, including ziplining, rock climbing and via ferrata, fishing, dune buggy tours and horseback riding.

Don't miss Mont-Tremblant's panoramic gondola, a unique experience that delivers breathtaking views of Lake Tremblant and the Laurentians as you ride to the summit of the mountain.

Just 10 minutes from the heart of the town, you can also visit the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a treetop walk that allows you to get panoramic views of the changing leaves.

After you've had your fill of outdoor fun, head to the pedestrian village for art, culture and food. Located at the foot of the mountain, the lively village is home to restaurants, bars, boutiques and a number of charming accommodations to extend your stay.

Besides the ski village, you can also visit Mont-Tremblant's two other villages — the Old Village on Lake Mercier and St. Jovite, the downtown area, both offering quaint bistros, restaurants and small shops.

About 20 minutes outside the ski village, you can also visit the stunning Mont-Tremblant National Park. Open year-round, the park offers hiking trails and outdoor activities like kayaking and canoeing that are perfect for taking in the fall colours.

Located about 1 hour and 45 minutes from Ottawa, Mont-Tremblant makes for an easy day trip from the city.

Whether you visit for the outdoor adventure, fall colours, or charming European vibes, the village offers everything you need for the perfect autumn getaway.

Mont-Tremblant tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

