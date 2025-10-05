This breathtaking park near Ottawa is one of the 'best' spots in Canada for fall colours
It's a must-visit this autumn. 🍂
You don't need to go far to find the perfect place to take in the fall colours near Ottawa.
Just a short drive from the downtown area, you can visit a sprawling natural escape that becomes an autumn paradise, and has been called one of the best spots in Canada to admire the changing leaves.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to vote on the best places in Canada to see fall colours, and this park near Ottawa was one of the spots mentioned.
In Quebec, Gatineau Park is the largest green space in the National Capital Region, occupying an area of more than 361 square kilometres. It's the second-most visited park in Canada, and a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts -- especially in fall.
Each fall, hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Gatineau Park to admire the changing leaves, and for good reason. The park transforms into an autumn wonderland full of red, orange and gold.
The park is divided into several sectors, one of which is accessible from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau, and each of which features various points of interest and historical sites. Gatineau Park also has several entry points and some roads that run through it.
One of the most iconic ways to experience the fall colours here is by following the Champlain Parkway, a winding route that leads to the famous Champlain Lookout.
From the lookout, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the Ottawa River Valley, completely transformed into a sea of fiery hues.
If you’d rather explore on foot, Gatineau Park is home to more than 200 kilometres of hiking trails that range from easy walks to more challenging climbs.
The King Mountain Trail is a favourite for fall, offering a moderately challenging route through dense forests that open up to a lookout where you can view the sweeping autumn scenery.
For something more relaxed, the Pink Lake trail is a must-do in the park.
The turquoise waters of this meromictic lake offer a beautiful contrast to the reds and yellows of the surrounding trees, making it one of the park’s most picturesque spots in autumn.
The Mackenzie King Estate is another special spot in the park where you can spend the entire day enjoying nature. The estate's historical ruins, trails, and museums make it well worth a visit.
You can view the ruins of the estate surrounded by fall foliage. There are also picnic tables near the Moorside cottage for an outdoor lunch when the weather allows, as well as tables and chairs in the on-site day shelter.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect fall photo ops, planning a romantic hike, or just want to get out and experience the crisp fall air, Gatineau Park delivers autumn perfection every year.
There is no entrance fee to access the park; however, there is a fee to access some of its parking lots. Access to walking and hiking trails is free at all times.
As the park can get very busy in the fall, the National Capital Commission recommends visiting early or on a weekday for a quieter experience.
Gatineau Park
Price: Free entry; paid parking at certain lots
Address: Visitor Centre - 33 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to see stunning fall colours this season, this sprawling park near Ottawa definitely deserves a spot on your autumn bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.