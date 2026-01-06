Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Cineplex is offering cheap movie tickets in January and these are the films you can watch

If you don't buy tickets a certain way, you'll have to pay more! 📽️🍿

cineplex cinemas sign on exterior of theatre in canada

Cineplex theatre in Canada.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

You can get cheap movie tickets at Cineplex theatres in Canada this January.

But if you want this deal that offers lower prices, you have to buy tickets a certain way.

Participating Cineplex Canada theatres are showing movies known as "Family Favourites" for under $4 on select Saturdays this month.

It's part of the Family Favourites program, which offers tickets for movies the entire family can enjoy at lower prices.

If you want the cheapest price of $3.99 plus applicable taxes, you have to buy movie tickets in-theatre.

If you buy tickets online, you can only get the discounted $3.99 price if you're a CineClub member.

These are the Family Favourites ticket prices when buying online:

  • $3.99 for CineClub members (no booking fee)
  • $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 plus a $1 online booking fee)
  • $5.49 for all other online purchases ($3.99 plus a $1.50 online booking fee)

All of the prices, including the in-theatre price, will have tax added on when you go to pay.

Cineplex said the online booking fee allows you to select your seats in advance and get shareable digital tickets.

It only applies to the first four tickets purchased in an online transaction.

These are the Family Favourites movies at Cineplex in January:

  • Madagascar — January 17, 2026
  • The King of Kings — January 24, 2026
  • The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie — January 31, 2026

Showtimes for Family Favourites movies are usually in the morning but can vary from theatre to theatre.

So, if you want to get the discounted ticket prices, you should check with your local Cineplex to see what time these movies are playing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

