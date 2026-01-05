Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

A new ranking of Canada's best universities says these are the top schools for 2026

It's based on how schools prepare students for "resilient careers."

exterior of building on mcgill university campus

McGill University building.

Wirestock | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada's best universities for 2026 were just revealed in a new ranking.

These are the top schools in the country because of how they prepare students for careers after graduation.

CourseCompare, which is described as a marketplace for education, recently put out the Best Universities in Canada of 2026 ranking.

This list is different than other national and international university rankings because it's focused on "career readiness."

According to CourseCompare, post-secondary institutions should "prepare students for the future of work" after they graduate.

Each university was evaluated based on funding, teaching, student reputation and campus life, industry reputation and connections, and employment networks.

That resulted in a list of schools across the country that are the "best equipped" to give students the education and opportunities needed for "resilient careers" even in an uncertain economy or job market.

So, here are the top 10 best universities in Canada for 2026, according to CourseCompare:

  1. University of Toronto
  2. McGill University
  3. University of British Columbia
  4. University of Alberta
  5. University of Calgary
  6. Université de Montréal
  7. McMaster University
  8. Western University
  9. Queen's University
  10. University of Ottawa

CourseCompare said that the University of Toronto stands out because it has over 700 undergraduate programs, 200 graduate programs, online courses, and distance learning programs.

Also, it offers academic and industry connections for co-ops, internships, project placements, start-up incubators, accelerators, and more.

McGill, which is second in this ranking, got top marks for its wide range of undergraduate programs, industry partnerships, and mentorship programs for students and alumni.

CourseCompare noted that "cutting-edge" programs in arts, science and business helped the University of British Columbia take third place in this ranking.

Also, it boasts a 90% job placement just six months after graduation!

Here are the rest of the Canadian universities that made the 2026 CourseCompare Best Universities in Canada ranking:

  • University of Waterloo — 11th
  • Dalhousie University — 12th
  • University of Saskatchewan — 13th
  • University of Manitoba — 14th
  • Simon Fraser University — 15th
  • University of Victoria — 16th
  • University of Guelph — 17th
  • York University — 18th
  • Wilfrid Laurier University — 19th
  • Concordia University — 20th

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

