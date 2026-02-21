Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with Victorian-era streets

It's a beautiful spot to call home.

A historic downtown. Right: A person in a tulip field.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A tulip field in Ontario.

@visitniagaraonthelake | Instagram, @teelafit | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

With waterfront scenery, storybook streets, and a Victorian-era downtown core, this Ontario town has no shortage of charm. Not only is it a beautiful place to visit, but it's also a dream spot to live, according to Canadians.

If you love browsing local boutiques, grabbing coffee at cozy cafes, wandering by the lake, and enjoying seasonal events, this town might be worth relocating to.

On Narcity's Facebook page, we asked readers to share which small town in Canada they'd love to move to, and Niagara-on-the-Lake was one of the spots that came up.

The European-like village sits along the edge of Lake Ontario and is roughly a 90-minute drive from Toronto.

Niagara Falls Tourism describes the destination as "a well-preserved 19th-century village and the heart of Ontario Wine Country," that's "often described as the prettiest town in Ontario."

The picture-perfect downtown "epitomizes old town charm," with streets lined with "whimsical boutiques, enthralling antique shops and delightful bistros — maybe even a horse-drawn carriage or two."

Strolling through the area, you'll come across everything from ice cream shops and casual eateries to a Christmas store that stays open all year, all set along picturesque main streets.

The surrounding area is also known for its wine scene. Niagara-on-the-Lake is encircled by close to 40 wineries, many of which feature vineyard views, on-site dining, and tasting experiences.

There's plenty to see and do in the area. You can catch live productions at the Shaw Festival, tour historic landmarks like Fort George, and spend time exploring nearby parks and walking trails.

The town also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including popular celebrations like the Niagara Icewine Festival.

During the spring, the surrounding countryside transforms with pastel tulip fields, making the region look like a little slice of Holland.

The summer brings patios, vineyard strolls, festivals, concerts and more.

Come fall, the area turns into the perfect Halloween town, with pumpkin-filled porches and ghost walks.

Christmas brings a new kind of magic to Niagara-on-the-Lake. You can explore an "authentic Christmas village" complete with dazzling decor and festive events.

According to Frank Leo & Associates, "living in Niagara-on-the-Lake has just the combination of privacy and activity to encourage anyone to call this town home."

Living in this scenic community comes with a high price tag. Based on Zolo's February 2026 housing market report, the average home in Niagara-on-the-Lake costs $1,013,500, which is close to the average price in Toronto at $1,042,105.

Still, with its historic streets, European-inspired look, and old-world charm, it's easy to see why Canadians dream of moving to this spot.

Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontarioniagara on the lakeontario real estatebest places to live in canada
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this dreamy town known as the 'Venice of Ontario'

It has over 10 miles of scenic canals.

This destination with beautiful beaches and quaint villages in one of Ontario's best getaways

It's a short drive from Toronto.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this storybook Ontario town nestled between 2 lakes

It's home to cascading waterfalls and cozy shops.

This beautiful Ontario village is one of Canada's 'best' small towns to visit during the fall

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Another storm is hitting Ontario with freezing rain and up to 20 cm of snow this week

Getting around the GTA is going to be "difficult."

9 extremely Canadian red flags I watch out for as a single girl in the Great White North

Any of these? They're out.❌

This new Canadian coin looks like a loonie but it has a different animal and costs more than $1

The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world to offer a coin like this. 👀

Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay up to $136,000 a year and $40 an hour

Positions are available in many provinces. 🩺

Want to move to Vancouver? These 8 realities you'll face as a newcomer may change your mind

Let's talk about the good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

Old Age Security payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Payments are less than a week away.

This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand beach oasis for under $400 round trip

You can leave the snow behind.

I went on dates in three different Canadian cities and the differences were… alarming

Here's who you'll find in each city – and yes, there is a best and worst.

8 hidden-gem vacation destinations in Europe that locals don't want you to know about

Europe's best-kept secrets... just don't tell anyone that I told you. 🤫✈️

This secret harbour town with shimmering waters is one of the best in Ontario, readers say

It's a road trip from Toronto.