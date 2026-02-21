Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with Victorian-era streets
It's a beautiful spot to call home.
With waterfront scenery, storybook streets, and a Victorian-era downtown core, this Ontario town has no shortage of charm. Not only is it a beautiful place to visit, but it's also a dream spot to live, according to Canadians.
If you love browsing local boutiques, grabbing coffee at cozy cafes, wandering by the lake, and enjoying seasonal events, this town might be worth relocating to.
On Narcity's Facebook page, we asked readers to share which small town in Canada they'd love to move to, and Niagara-on-the-Lake was one of the spots that came up.
The European-like village sits along the edge of Lake Ontario and is roughly a 90-minute drive from Toronto.
Niagara Falls Tourism describes the destination as "a well-preserved 19th-century village and the heart of Ontario Wine Country," that's "often described as the prettiest town in Ontario."
The picture-perfect downtown "epitomizes old town charm," with streets lined with "whimsical boutiques, enthralling antique shops and delightful bistros — maybe even a horse-drawn carriage or two."
Strolling through the area, you'll come across everything from ice cream shops and casual eateries to a Christmas store that stays open all year, all set along picturesque main streets.
The surrounding area is also known for its wine scene. Niagara-on-the-Lake is encircled by close to 40 wineries, many of which feature vineyard views, on-site dining, and tasting experiences.
There's plenty to see and do in the area. You can catch live productions at the Shaw Festival, tour historic landmarks like Fort George, and spend time exploring nearby parks and walking trails.
The town also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including popular celebrations like the Niagara Icewine Festival.
During the spring, the surrounding countryside transforms with pastel tulip fields, making the region look like a little slice of Holland.
The summer brings patios, vineyard strolls, festivals, concerts and more.
Come fall, the area turns into the perfect Halloween town, with pumpkin-filled porches and ghost walks.
Christmas brings a new kind of magic to Niagara-on-the-Lake. You can explore an "authentic Christmas village" complete with dazzling decor and festive events.
According to Frank Leo & Associates, "living in Niagara-on-the-Lake has just the combination of privacy and activity to encourage anyone to call this town home."
Living in this scenic community comes with a high price tag. Based on Zolo's February 2026 housing market report, the average home in Niagara-on-the-Lake costs $1,013,500, which is close to the average price in Toronto at $1,042,105.
Still, with its historic streets, European-inspired look, and old-world charm, it's easy to see why Canadians dream of moving to this spot.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.