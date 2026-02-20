Old Age Security payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
Payments are less than a week away.
February is flying by, and for seniors across the country, that means the next round of government payments is almost here.
Canada's Old Age Security February 2026 deposit is just days away, giving many retirees a little extra breathing room in their monthly budget.
READ ALSO: 8 government benefit payments Canadians can get from the feds in February 2026
The February OAS payment is one of the key government payments many retirees count on each month.
Managed by Service Canada, Old Age Security is meant to help cover everyday living costs during retirement, especially as prices for essentials continue to rise.
Whether you're already getting pension benefits or planning to apply soon, knowing the OAS payment dates for 2026 and how much you could receive can make a big difference when you're planning your monthly budget.
Here's what to know before the next payment goes out.
What is Old Age Security in Canada?
Old Age Security is a monthly benefit from the federal government for Canadians who are 65 and older. It's one of the main sources of retirement income in the country and is paid from general tax revenue, not from personal contributions.
That means, in contrast to the Canada Pension Plan, you don't need to have worked or paid into a pension plan to receive OAS. Eligibility is based on your age, your income and how long you have lived in Canada.
In most cases, Service Canada automatically enrols people who qualify. Around your 64th birthday, you should get a letter confirming if you'll be enrolled and when your payments will start.
If you have a lower income, you may also qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement or an Allowance benefit. If approved, those amounts are added to your regular OAS payment and issued together each month.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security in Canada?
OAS isn't based on your work history or how much you paid into a plan. It's tied to your age, your status in Canada and how long you've lived here. Your income also plays a role in how much you'll actually receive.
To get Old Age Security payments in February 2026, you must:
- Be 65 or older
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident when your application is approved
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since turning 18
- Have a 2024 net world income below $148,451 if you're 65 to 74, or below $154,196 if you're 75 or older
You can still qualify even if you live outside Canada. If you were a Canadian citizen or legal resident before you left and lived in Canada for at least 20 years as an adult, you may still qualify to receive OAS payments while abroad.
Who is eligible for GIS or an Allowance?
Some people can receive extra support on top of their regular Old Age Security payment. The Guaranteed Income Supplement, or GIS, provides additional monthly money to low-income seniors who already get OAS. For those between 60 and 64, there are two other programs: the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor.
If you're approved for any of these, the amount is added to your OAS and sent as one monthly payment from Service Canada.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is available to current OAS recipients whose income falls below set limits. Your OAS itself does not count toward those income thresholds.
For this benefit period, your 2024 income must be below:
- $22,488 if you're single, widowed or divorced
- $29,712 combined if your spouse or common-law partner receives full OAS
- $41,616 combined if your spouse or partner receives the Allowance
- $53,904 combined if your spouse or partner does not receive OAS or the Allowance
The Allowance is for people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or common-law partner receives the GIS. You must be a Canadian citizen or legal resident, live in Canada and have lived here for at least 10 years after turning 18. Your combined household income must be under $41,616.
The Allowance for the Survivor is for widowed individuals aged 60 to 64 who have not remarried or entered a new common-law relationship. Your income must be under $30,312, and you need to meet the same residency requirements.
More about GIS, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor
How to apply for Old Age Security
Many people don't have to apply for OAS at all. Service Canada often enrols eligible Canadians automatically and sends a letter around your 64th birthday. That letter confirms whether you're approved and lets you choose when you'd like your payments to begin. If you qualify for the GIS, it will usually be arranged at the same time.
You can start receiving Old Age Security the month after you turn 65, or you can delay payments until age 70. For every month you wait, your pension increases by 0.6%. That adds up to 7.2% more per year of delay.
The Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor are not automatic. You must apply, and you can submit your application up to 11 months before your 60th birthday.
If you are not enrolled automatically, you can apply in two ways:
- Online: Apply through your My Service Canada Account. Make sure you have all your details ready before you begin, since you cannot save the application and return to it later.
- By mail or in person: Download the application for OAS and GIS or the Allowance programs. Send certified copies of your documents by mail or drop them off at a Service Canada office.
How much is OAS in Canada?
The amount you get from Old Age Security depends on a few things, including your age, income, relationship status and how long you've lived in Canada after turning 18.
Service Canada also reviews OAS amounts every three months and increases them as needed based on inflation. If the cost of living drops, your payments won't go down.
For the January to March 2026 quarter, OAS rates increased by 0.3%. Here are the current maximum monthly amounts for February 2026 OAS payments:
- OAS pension: Up to $742.31 if you're aged 65 to 74. If you're 75 or older, the maximum is $816.54 with the automatic 10% boost that starts the month after your 75th birthday.
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: Up to $1,108.74 if you're single or your partner doesn't get OAS or the Allowance. If your partner does receive OAS or the Allowance, the maximum is $667.41.
- Allowance: Up to $1,409.72.
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,680.47.
Remember though, these figures are the highest possible amounts. Most people receive less.
To qualify for the full OAS pension, you generally need 40 years of Canadian residency after age 18. If you've lived in Canada for at least 10 years but fewer than 40, you could receive a partial payment.
If you want a more exact number based on your own situation, you can use the OAS calculator on the Service Canada website to get a personalized estimate.
Is Old Age Security taxable?
Yes, Old Age Security is taxable income in Canada. You have to report the money you receive when you file your annual tax return.
By default, Service Canada doesn't typically take tax off your monthly OAS payments. That means you get the full amount deposited, but you could owe money at tax time.
If you'd rather not deal with a big bill in April, you can have tax deducted from your OAS each month. You can set this up through your My Service Canada Account or by mailing in a paper request form. In some cases, the CRA may also require you to make quarterly instalment payments if your income is high enough.
There is also something called the OAS recovery tax, also known as the clawback. If your net income in 2024 was more than $90,997, you'll have to repay 15% of every dollar earned above that amount.
Each year, Service Canada sends out tax slips to help you report your benefits. If you live in Canada, you'll get a T4A(OAS) slip. If you live outside the country, you'll receive an NR4 form. These show how much OAS you were paid and any tax that was already withheld.
OAS payment dates for 2026
Old Age Security payments are usually sent on the third-to-last business day of each month. That means the next payment is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25.
If you have direct deposit set up with Service Canada, the February OAS payment should show up in your bank account on that day. If you receive a paper cheque, it may arrive in the mail a little earlier, but it will be dated for the official payment day. Make sure you check the date before depositing or cashing it.
Here are the remaining OAS payment dates for 2026 so you can plan ahead:
- Friday, March 27
- Tuesday, April 28
- Wednesday, May 27
- Friday, June 26
- Wednesday, July 29
- Thursday, August 27
- Friday, September 25
- Wednesday, October 28
- Thursday, November 26
- Tuesday, December 22
READ NEXT: The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.