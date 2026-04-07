Ontario Trillium Benefit is paying out this week and you could get hundreds of dollars

Even though it's a provincial benefit, look for a payment from the CRA.

pile of canadian money with $50, $100, $20, $10 and $5 bills

Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is giving out money soon.

You could get hundreds of dollars with the April payment.

If you're an eligible Ontario resident, this government payment will be a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox this week.

The OTB program is legislated and funded by the province of Ontario, but the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers the program on behalf of the provincial government.

So, here's what you need to know about the OTB this month, including the April payment date, eligibility requirements, payment amounts and more.

What is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

The OTB is a tax-free payment for eligible low to moderate-income Ontario residents that's meant to help pay for energy costs, along with sales and property taxes.

It's a combined payment of the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, and Ontario Sales Tax Credit.

Who is eligible for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

You need to be eligible for at least one of the three credits to receive the OTB.

To qualify for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, you must be a resident of Northern Ontario on December 31, 2024, and at least one of the following at some time before June 1, 2026:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • have or previously had a spouse or common-law partner
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

Also, in 2024, you must have:

  • rented or paid property tax for your main residence
  • lived on a reserve and paid for your home energy costs
  • lived in a public long-term care home (for example, a seniors' home) and you paid for a portion of your accommodation

To qualify for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, you must be a resident of Ontario on December 31, 2024, and at least one of the following at some time before June 1, 2026:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • currently or previously married or in a common-law relationship
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

Also, in 2024, at least one of the following applied to you:

  • you paid property tax for your main residence
  • you rented, and your landlord was required to pay property tax for your main residence
  • you lived on a reserve and paid for your home energy costs
  • you lived in a public long-term care home and paid an amount for your accommodation

To qualify for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, at some time before June 1, 2026, you must be an Ontario resident and at least one of the following:

  • 19 years of age or older
  • currently or previously married or in a common-law relationship
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

How much money can you get from the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

With the OTB, the benefit amount is calculated for the year from July 2025 to June 2026 and then divided by 12 if you choose to get the payments monthly.

The yearly amount for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit is:

  • up to $185 for single individuals
  • up to $285 for families

The yearly amount for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit is:

  • $1,283 if you are between 18 and 64 years old
  • $1,461 if you are 65 or older
  • $285 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home
  • $25 for the time you lived in a designated college, university or private school residence in 2024

The yearly amount for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit is:

  • up to $371
  • an additional amount of up to $371 for your spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child who is under 19 years of age on the 1st of the payment month

Annual OTB totals can be thousands of dollars, depending on your family situation, your income, and whether you're eligible for all three credits.

For example, if you are older than 19 years of age, are married, have two children and don't live in northern Ontario, the benefit amount for the year could be $2,767, which would mean you get $230 a month.

If you're single, older than 19 years of age and live in northern Ontario, the annual benefit amount could be $1,839, which would mean you get $153 a month.

You could have a low benefit amount and still receive money. If your annual amount is more than $2 but less than $10, it will be increased to $10.

When is the next Ontario Trillium Benefit payment date?

The next Ontario Trillium Benefit payment date is Friday, April 10, 2026.

How do you receive Ontario Trillium Benefit payments?

Since the CRA issues the OTB on behalf of the provincial government, you get payments from the CRA rather than the province.

You get the OTB by filing your tax return and completing the ON-BEN Application Form in the tax return package. Based on the information in your tax return, the CRA determines your eligibility and tells you if you're entitled to receive it.

If you get your income tax refund or other benefits or credits from the CRA through direct deposit, you'll also get your OTB payment as a direct deposit.

If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get your OTB payment by cheque through the mail.

You won't receive an OTB payment in April if your annual benefit amount is $360 or less. Instead, you'll get a single lump sum payment in July.

If you qualify for more than $360 annually, you have a choice between monthly payments or a single payment in June. You get the same total amount regardless of which payment option you choose.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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