The 'best countries in the world' were ranked and Canada did surprisingly badly — Here's why
The United States ranked above Canada...😬
Everyone thinks they live in the best country in the world — but who actually does? Well, according to a new ranking, it's definitely not Canadians.
Last week, U.S. News & World Report released its 2026 Best Countries ranking, and Canada's global position is quite a lot lower than you might expect.
The media outlet evaluated 100 countries worldwide using a data-driven framework based on 100 indicators from more than 30 organizations, including the World Bank and the United Nations.
The evaluation measured countries across eight key categories: Governance, Economic Development, Health, Civic Health, Infrastructure, Opportunity, Natural Environment, and Culture & Tourism.
Europe absolutely dominated the top spots, with Switzerland taking first place, followed by Denmark and Sweden. In fact, 18 of the top 25 countries were European.
So where did Canada land? Well, it ranked 19th overall — trailing countries like Australia (14th), Singapore (16th) and even the United States, which placed 18th.
Canada's overall score of 69.5 reflected some serious inconsistencies across categories. The country's biggest weakness? Natural Environment, where Canada ranked a disappointing 63rd globally. This category evaluates land and resource sustainability, climate action and environmental stewardship — areas where Canada's performance lags despite having some of the world's most stunning landscapes and natural resources.
Canada's Health and Civic Health score also ranked poorly (27th globally), while Economic Development placed 21st, and Infrastructure came in at 20th.
Canada did perform better in some other areas, though.
The country ranked 8th in Culture & Tourism, 18th in Governance, and 18th in Opportunity. But here's the catch — Culture & Tourism carries the lowest weight in the overall calculation at just 6.1%, which means Canada's strongest category barely moved the needle on its final ranking.
In fact, Canada failed to rank in the top five for any of the eight main categories — a reflection of consistent mid-tier performance rather than standout excellence in any single area.
Although it ranked higher overall, the United States shares a similar profile with Canada. Despite ranking first in Culture & Tourism and second in Economic Development, the U.S. placed 41st in Civic Health and 72nd in Natural Environment. These weaknesses in social cohesion and environmental stewardship dragged down the overall ranking, even for one of the world's most economically powerful nations.
According to U.S. News' own analysis, the data reveals a pattern that many developed countries are facing: environmental and economic performance are in tension with each other.
Switzerland's first-place finish, on the other hand, showed that consistent performance across multiple categories beats excelling in just one or two areas.
The report notes that smaller, institutionally coordinated countries consistently outperformed larger ones across categories such as Health, Governance, and Infrastructure.
Countries like Estonia, for example, ranked fifth in Infrastructure despite placing 30th overall, showing how targeted investments can drive impressive results in specific areas.
For Canada, the 19th-place finish represents a reality check. The country's G7 status and per-capita GDP of $64,610 don't automatically translate to top-tier performance when measured against comprehensive indicators of national well-being.
The ranking suggests that economic scale alone isn't enough without strong performance in areas such as environmental sustainability, public health, and social cohesion.
Here's a closer look at the best countries in the world, according to the ranking:
The best countries in the world
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Norway
- United Kingdom
- Finland
- Luxembourg
- Austria
- Belgium
- France
- Ireland
- Australia
- Iceland
- Singapore
- Japan
- United States
- Canada
- South Korea
The full report — and methodology — can be found here.
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