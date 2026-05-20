Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
The jackpot has been won! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 are out now.
With this Lotto Max draw, there is a $25 million jackpot and Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each.
You should check your tickets because the jackpot and some of the Maxplus prizes have been won!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the winning tickets, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 are 5, 15, 22, 24, 34, 37 and 49, with 2 as the bonus number.
There are winners of the $25 million Lotto Max jackpot in this Tuesday's draw.
The jackpot will be split between two tickets sold in the Prairies and Quebec, which means each winner will get $12.5 million!
Also, four of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won with tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec.
The next Lotto Max draw on May 22 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 15?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 15 were 7, 10, 18, 32, 42, 43 and 50. The bonus number was 45.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw, and none of the Maxplus prizes were won either.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.