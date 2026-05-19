This Ontario gem is one of Canada's 'best' beach towns with 20 acres of powdery sand shores

It's a summer paradise.

A person standing on a beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to leave Ontario to enjoy one of Canada's "best" beach towns this summer.

This dreamy lakeside village is a warm-weather paradise with long stretches of sandy shores and sparkling waters.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Huron, Grand Bend is a dreamy waterfront escape located roughly three hours from Toronto.

Lambton Shores describes it as "one of Canada's best beach towns" and says it's filled with "a variety of restaurants, shops, and nightlife destinations."

The area has even been nicknamed "Florida North," and offers 20 acres of soft sand, a beach-town atmosphere, and shimmering blue water.

The highlight is Main Beach, a sprawling stretch of sand where you can unwind by the water and take in sweeping lake views.

The beachy scenery extends to nearby Pinery Provincial Park, home to 10 kilometres of sandy coastline, towering dunes and scenic trails that wind through the park's striking landscape.

Downtown Grand Bend has several places to grab a bite, including casual waterfront patios, laid-back pubs and pizza spots.

One popular summertime hangout is The Growling Gator, a lively lakeside restaurant known for its sunset views and tropical atmosphere that feels worlds away from Ontario.

If you're looking for some excitement, Grand Bend Motorplex hosts high-energy racing events throughout the season. You can also wander through the local Farmers' Market to browse fresh produce and goods from regional vendors.

Grand Bend's theatre, the Huron Country Playhouse, offers a range of plays and performances.

If you're looking for a Florida-like escape without a plane ticket, this Ontario beach town might be calling your name.

Grand Bend Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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