You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 5 of these 10 tiny towns and villages
How many can you check off the list?
Ontario is full of beautiful towns and well-known destinations, but some of its most charming spots are the smaller villages you might not have explored. Tucked away across the province, these hidden gems offer historic main streets, scenic surroundings, and endless small-town magic.
From sandy beach towns and riverside villages to cozy countryside hamlets, each one has its own personality, and only true Ontarians can say they've explored at least five of these 10 places.
How many have you been to? It might be time to plan an escape to one of these quaint little towns.
Neustdadt
Why you need to go: Tucked away in Ontario's countryside, this charming little village feels like stepping into another era. With a small but picturesque downtown lined with heritage buildings, the destination has even been called "One of the Prettiest Towns in Ontario."
You can spend the day strolling along the peaceful streets, browsing cozy boutiques, antique stores, and local artisan studios while soaking up the old-fashioned atmosphere.
One stop worth adding to your itinerary is the beloved Neustadt Springs Brewery, where you can sip on handcrafted ales and lagers inside a historic setting.
Whether you're treasure hunting for vintage finds or simply looking for a dreamy small-town escape, Neustadt is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
Bayfield
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped straight into an episode of Gilmore Girls at this hidden gem beach town. Perched along the shores of Lake Huron, Bayfield is packed with old-world charm, tree-lined streets, and a coastal European feel.
According to its website, it's a "stress-free countryside road trip where you find one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more." You'll find plenty to explore as you wander through its walkable downtown.
The village is also known for its beautiful shoreline, with three scenic beaches to choose from, along with cozy cafés, sun-soaked patios, and charming little streets that are perfect for a slow afternoon stroll.
Rockwood
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour outside Toronto, this small town is a scenic escape that feels a world away from the city.
Downtown, you'll find a mix of cute cafés, casual eateries, and small local shops to browse, making it a pleasant place to stroll, grab a bite, and unwind for a few hours.
One of the area's biggest highlights is Rockwood Conservation Area. This stunning natural space is known for its dramatic cliffs, winding hiking trails, caves, historic ruins, and even a sandy beach, offering plenty to explore whether you're in the mood for adventure or just want to take in the scenery.
Unionville
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a real-life Gilmore Girl at this quaint village just outside of Toronto. Unionville famously served as the fictional Stars Hollow during the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, and in real life, it carries just as much charm as it does on screen.
Its historic Main Street is lined with picturesque boutiques, cafés, and heritage buildings, and you'll feel like you're spending a day in Stars Hollow as you explore the quaint community.
Fans of the series can even take a self-guided walking tour through the area to spot filming locations and relive moments from the beloved show, all while soaking up the village's storybook atmosphere.
Main Street Unionville website
Thornbury
Why You Need To Go: Thornbury is a charming small town set along the shimmering turquoise waters of Georgian Bay. Known for its food and drink scene, the village is home to restaurants, cafés, and local cideries.
One of the prettiest spots to take in the scenery is Thornbury Harbour, where you can enjoy peaceful waterfront views and watch boats drift in and out of the marina.
You'll want to save your appetite for Thornbury Craft Co. Cider & Brew House, a popular local eatery serving craft ciders and brews in a relaxed setting.
Westport
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village is "nestled in the heart of the Rideau" and offers a dreamy escape filled with small-town charm. Located about an hour and a half from Ottawa, it's an easy getaway when you're craving a peaceful change of scenery.
You can spend the day browsing local boutiques, including art studios, clothing stores, and home decor shops scattered throughout the village.
There are also delicious restaurants and coffee shops where you can pop in for a relaxing meal.
If you love the outdoors, Foley Mountain Conservation Area is worth adding to your itinerary. The conservation area features picturesque hiking trails and the breathtaking Spy Rock lookout, offering sweeping views of the village below.
Wellington
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of beautiful Prince Edward County, Wellington is a cozy lakeside village that offers a relaxed pace, scenic surroundings, and sweeping views of Lake Ontario.
The village's small but charming main street is lined with eateries and local shops that feel straight out of a storybook.
While you're here, don't miss a visit to the sparkling Wellington Rotary Beach, a sandy shoreline perfect for relaxing by the water. You can also take advantage of the surrounding wine country with nearby vineyards offering tastings just minutes away, plus a range of charming inns and stays if you're planning a longer escape.
Merrickville
Why You Need To Go: If you're after a village with plenty of charm, Merrickville is the place to go. It was named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom and is known for its storybook streets, heritage buildings, and inviting little shops.
The official description calls it a "unique and vibrant Victorian village," and you'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you wander the streets, browsing local food, artisan goods, and home decor.
Located less than an hour from Ottawa, it's a convenient escape when you're craving small-town atmosphere without going too far.
Jordan Village
Why you need to go: Tucked away among rolling vineyards and the picturesque landscapes of the Niagara region, this enchanting village is worth a road trip.
It's described as offering "a one-of-a-kind shopping experience" on the website, and you can spend time exploring its charming streets filled with boutiques, art galleries, and more.
Bring your appetite because the village boasts a "world-class farm-to-table dining experience" and cozy cafés where you can fill up on local cuisine.
Surrounded by wineries in every direction, it's an ideal base for vineyard hopping and tastings. For an extra dose of relaxation, you can also book a treatment at the nearby Inn On The Twenty Spa, a peaceful wellness spot set right in the heart of wine country.
Bala
Why You Need To Go: This charming Muskoka town feels like a postcard come to life, with sparkling water views, cozy local shops, and a laid-back atmosphere that makes it an idyllic Ontario getaway.
You can wander through the town's cafés, restaurants, and boutiques before stopping by the local museum or taking in the beautiful scenery at Bala Falls.
The area is also known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario" and becomes especially magical in the fall when cranberry-themed events and celebrations take over the region.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.