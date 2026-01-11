One of Ontario's 'prettiest towns' is this little German village with quaint streets and shops
It's a beautiful spot for a day trip.
Ontario is full of beautiful small towns to explore in 2026, from riverside villages to old-world communities. If you're looking for a true hidden gem to visit, you'll want to keep this spot on your radar.
Dubbed one of the prettiest towns in the province, the small but charming village has storybook streets and European influence.
Nestled in picturesque Grey County, this quaint destination has roots reaching back to the mid-1800s and is filled with historic buildings, stone shops, and plenty of old-world charm.
Neustadt, which means "new town" in German, was established in 1856 by German settler David Winkler. The town still carries a European feel in its quaint, old-world streets today. It's known as one of the "prettiest towns in Ontario," and feels like a postcard come to life.
While the town doesn't have a ton of attractions, it does boast cute little shops and eateries. Granny's General Store is one of the spots worth visiting. The traditional general store, with groceries, an ice cream bar, baked goods, and more, will whisk you back in time.
You can also head to spots like the European-inspired gift boutique Atelier 522, local restaurant Noah's Inn Fish & Chips, and Richard Mund Pottery.
The town is known for the Neustadt Springs Brewery, which dates back to the 1850s. It's considered the "oldest operating original brewery building in Ontario" and is located on "one of the finest sources of pure spring water in all of Canada," according to the website.
Other activities include the town's Trail of Dreams, a charming creekside path with whimsical installations, and the Sulphur Spring Conservation Area, where you'll find scenic hiking trails.
Neustadt is surrounded by other cozy small towns such as Walkerton, Hanover, and Flesherton, so you can make a day of popping by quaint villages and exploring the main streets and eateries.
Some stores and restaurants may have seasonal hours, so be sure to plan ahead.
