CRA offers automatic tax filing and it could help 'put more money in your pocket'
You could be eligible for the service without even knowing it.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) revealed details about its automatic tax filing service.
You could be eligible to get your taxes done for free this year without even knowing it.
Recently, the CRA shared a tax tip about the free service that can help you file your income tax return and make the process less complicated.
"Filing an income tax and benefit return matters for everyone, but it's especially helpful if you have a lower income," the CRA said.
It can "put more money in your pocket," including tax refunds, government benefits, and more.
That's why the CRA offers SimpleFile, a free service that helps eligible individuals with a lower income and a simple tax situation file their personal income tax and benefit return.
You only have to answer a few questions and then the CRA uses your answers and information on file to complete and process your tax return for you.
If you have a lower income and a simple tax situation, check your CRA account in early March for a SimpleFile invitation package.
If you don't have an online CRA account, you could receive a package by mail.
But even if you got a paper invitation package last year, the SimpleFile invitation might go to your CRA account this year. So, you should check online to make sure you don't miss out on this service.
If you're eligible for SimpleFile, you can choose between SimpleFile Digital and SimpleFile by Phone for your tax return.
With the digital service, you can file your taxes in just a few clicks. There are no forms to fill out and no fees to pay.
Even if you don't receive an invitation from the CRA, you might be able to use SimpleFile Digital to do your taxes this year. There is a new eligibility questionnaire that tells you if you can use this free service.
Along with the SimpleFile tax tip, the CRA also shared a few reasons why you should file taxes.
You could get a refund if you paid too much tax and have no outstanding debts with the CRA.
During last year's tax season, 19 million refunds were issued, and the average refund payment was $2,000.
The CRA said that you can also claim tax credits when you file your taxes, including non-refundable tax credits that reduce the amount of income tax you have to pay.
Also, when you file, the CRA checks if you're eligible for government benefits like the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, Canada Workers Benefit, and provincial or territorial payments.
The income you report on your tax return is used to figure out any payment amounts for the Canada Child Benefit.
So, if you don't file, you could miss out on money from federal and provincial or territorial benefits.
SimpleFile is available as of Monday, March 9, 2026, and the deadline for most individuals to file their tax return and pay any taxes owed is Thursday, April 30, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.