Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
Believe it or not, November is already here, and that means the CRA is sending out benefit payments to Ontario residents to help with everyday expenses.
If you're enrolled in the Ontario Trillium Benefit program, the Canada Revenue Agency will be sending out your monthly deposit in just one week.
This tax-free government payment is designed to provide relief from costs like energy bills, rent, property taxes and sales tax — expenses that add up quickly for households across the province.
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) combines three separate tax credits into one convenient monthly deposit. Your 2024 tax return determines your eligibility and payment amount, and the CRA handles all the processing on behalf of the Ontario government.
Here's everything you need to know about the Ontario Trillium Benefit November 2025 payment, including eligibility requirements, payment amounts and all the upcoming OTB payment dates for the rest of the year.
What is the OTB?
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a monthly tax-free payment that supports low- and moderate-income residents with the cost of living. It provides financial relief for expenses like energy costs, sales tax and property taxes.
This benefit packages together three separate tax credits: the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC), the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) and the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC). If you meet the requirements for any one of these three programs, you'll receive the OTB automatically.
While the Ontario government funds the program, all payments come directly from the Canada Revenue Agency. Your OTB amount has been calculated based on information from your 2024 income tax return since July.
Who qualifies for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
To receive OTB payments in November 2025, you need to have filed your 2024 tax return and qualify for at least one of the three included tax credits. You must also be an Ontario resident and meet at least one of these conditions:
- You're 18 years old or older
- You have or had a spouse or common-law partner
- You're a parent living with or who has lived with your child
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC) has the broadest eligibility. If you're at least 19 years old and otherwise meet the general requirements listed above, you likely qualify.
The other two credits have additional criteria.
Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) — You may qualify if you experienced at least one of these situations in 2024:
- You paid property tax or rent for your primary home.
- You covered energy costs while residing on a reserve.
- You were a resident in a public or non-profit long-term care facility.
- You lived in student housing at a college, university or private school.
Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC) — This credit is available if you lived in Northern Ontario during 2024 (districts include: Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay or Timiskaming) and you:
- Paid property tax or rent on your main residence
- Paid for home energy while living on a reserve
- Resided in a public or non-profit long-term care home
If you're eligible for multiple credits, you'll receive them all combined as one payment. You must still be living in Ontario (or Northern Ontario for the NOEC) on the first day of each month you receive a payment.
Finally, if you have a spouse or common-law partner, both of you must file your 2024 tax returns so that the CRA can calculate your household benefit using your combined net income.
How much is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
The amount you receive from the Ontario Trillium Benefit depends on several factors including your household income, age, family composition and location. Each component of the OTB has its own calculation method.
For the 2025 benefit year, here are the maximum annual amounts available from each credit:
- OSTC: Up to $371 per household member, including children. This amount begins reducing once your net household income exceeds $28,506 for single individuals, or $35,632 for couples and single parents.
- OEPTC: Up to $1,283 if you're 18 to 64 years old, or up to $1,481 if you're 65 or older. Additional amounts include $285 for those living on a reserve or in a long-term care facility, plus $25 if you lived in school housing during 2024. The benefit starts decreasing at household incomes above $28,506 for singles; $35,632 for couples, single parents and single seniors; or $42,758 for senior couples.
- NOEC: Up to $185 for single individuals with no children, or up to $285 for couples and single parents. Income phase-out begins at $49,885 for individuals or $64,138 for families.
Your annual benefit total is divided into 12 equal monthly payments. For example, if you qualify for the maximum from all three credits, you might receive approximately $194 per month as a single person, or around $254 monthly for a family of four.
Smaller benefit amounts are handled a bit differently — if your total annual OTB was $360 or less, you would have received everything in one lump sum payment in July. To check your specific payment amount, log into your CRA My Account, or use the CRA's benefits calculator online.
How to apply for the Ontario Trillium Benefit
Getting the Ontario Trillium Benefit starts with filing your 2024 income tax return — this is required even if you didn't earn any income during the year. If you're married or in a common-law relationship, your partner needs to file their return too, since the CRA uses your combined household income to determine eligibility.
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC) doesn't require a separate application. After the CRA processes your tax return, it automatically checks if you qualify. For couples, the full credit typically goes to whoever's return is assessed first, unless one partner is 64 or older — in which case it usually goes to the older partner.
To be considered for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) or the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC), you need to complete Form ON-BEN when you file your taxes. This form comes with the standard Ontario tax package, and most tax software will walk you through filling it out.
Once your return is assessed, the CRA will send you a notice showing your total OTB amount for the benefit year. To continue receiving payments, simply file your taxes each year before the deadline.
If you're currently 17 but will turn 18 before June 1, 2026, you should still file a return so you can apply. Your payments will begin automatically in the month after your 18th birthday if you're approved.
Is the Ontario Trillium Benefit taxable?
No, the Ontario Trillium Benefit is entirely tax-free. You don't need to report these payments as income when you file your taxes, and they won't affect your refund or the amount you owe.
These payments are essentially returning money you've already paid through various taxes — like sales tax, property tax and energy costs — so the CRA doesn't count them toward your taxable income.
When is the Ontario Trillium Benefit paid?
OTB payments are typically issued on the 10th of each month. If the 10th falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, the Canada Revenue Agency sends payments on the last business day before that date.
For November 2025, your payment is scheduled for Monday, November 10.
Following that, the final OTB payment date for 2025 is on Wednesday, December 10.
Keep in mind that if your annual benefit total was $360 or less, the CRA would have sent you the entire amount in a single payment in July rather than spreading it across monthly deposits.
Additionally, if you selected the annual payment option when filing your taxes, you'll receive your full benefit amount in one payment in June 2026 after the benefit year concludes.
