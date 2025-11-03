Cineplex is offering free movie tickets and discounted concessions but only for a few hours
You can get Community Day deals soon! 🍿
Cineplex is offering free movie tickets and discounted concessions across Canada.
But these deals are only available for a few hours, so here's what you need to know.
Cineplex Canada just announced that Community Day is back for 2025.
It's happening at participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations in Canada on Saturday, November 15.
You can enjoy free movies, free gaming and discounted food and beverages.
This year's Community Day supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada (which is also known as BGC Canada).
Free movie tickets for Community Day will be available in-theatre on November 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time.
You can't get them online or through the Cineplex app.
These free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cineplex is partnering with Universal Pictures to show family favourite movies, including:
- Minions: Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Sing 2
- The Wild Robot
Showtimes for your local theatre are available online.
You can get a regular popcorn, a regular drink or select candy for $3 plus tax until 11 a.m. on November 15 at Cineplex theatres.
Also, XSCAPE locations will offer thirty-minute non-redemption playcards or tokens on Community Day.
You can get free non-redemption one-hour game bands at The Rec Room and Playdium locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on November 15.
Until noon, The Rec Room is offering fries and mini donuts for $3 each, plus tax.
At Playdium locations, you can get fries, a regular popcorn, a regular drink, and select candy for $3 each plus tax until noon.
A dollar from every food and drink purchase, XSCAPE playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload at The Rec Room and Playdium on Cineplex's Community Day will be donated to BGC Canada.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.