Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Cineplex is offering free movie tickets and discounted concessions but only for a few hours

You can get Community Day deals soon! 🍿

exterior of cineplex theatre in ontario

Cineplex theatre in Ontario.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Cineplex is offering free movie tickets and discounted concessions across Canada.

But these deals are only available for a few hours, so here's what you need to know.

Cineplex Canada just announced that Community Day is back for 2025.

It's happening at participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations in Canada on Saturday, November 15.

You can enjoy free movies, free gaming and discounted food and beverages.

This year's Community Day supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada (which is also known as BGC Canada).

Free movie tickets for Community Day will be available in-theatre on November 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time.

You can't get them online or through the Cineplex app.

These free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cineplex is partnering with Universal Pictures to show family favourite movies, including:

  • Minions: Rise of Gru
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Sing 2
  • The Wild Robot

Showtimes for your local theatre are available online.

You can get a regular popcorn, a regular drink or select candy for $3 plus tax until 11 a.m. on November 15 at Cineplex theatres.

Also, XSCAPE locations will offer thirty-minute non-redemption playcards or tokens on Community Day.

You can get free non-redemption one-hour game bands at The Rec Room and Playdium locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on November 15.

Until noon, The Rec Room is offering fries and mini donuts for $3 each, plus tax.

At Playdium locations, you can get fries, a regular popcorn, a regular drink, and select candy for $3 each plus tax until noon.

A dollar from every food and drink purchase, XSCAPE playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload at The Rec Room and Playdium on Cineplex's Community Day will be donated to BGC Canada.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

cineplex canada
DealsCanada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Cineplex has $5 movie tickets and popcorn but there's a certain way to get the deal

This deal is only available for two days! 🍿

Cineplex is offering cheap movie tickets in June and here's how you can get this deal

There's a certain way to buy tickets to get the discounted price!

8 fun things to do in Toronto this summer for $35 or less

You don't have to break the bank to have fun!

9 fun things to do in Vancouver for $5 or less, so you don't go broke this summer

And not a single hike is on the list!

This Ontario small town with quaint streets and riverside charm is the 'prettiest' in Canada

It looks like it belongs in a storybook.

This cute small town near Ottawa is a riverside gem with cozy bakeries and scenic trails

It's got tons of charm. 🧡

This small town in BC with cozy vibes ranked as one of Canada's 'top travel destinations'

It's a Hallmark movie come to life. ❄️

VIA Rail jobs for train attendants are available in Toronto and you get paid to travel

You don't need much experience to get hired.