Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 16 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets because Maxmillions have been won!

person holding two olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for December 16, 2025.

In this Lotto Max draw, there is an $80 million jackpot and 22 Maxmillions worth $1 million each available to be won!

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the winning tickets, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 16?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 16 are 1, 6, 31, 35, 37, 45 and 49, with 11 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 2, 14, 36, 37, 40 and 46
  • 1, 3, 5, 11, 27, 28 and 40
  • 1, 3, 12, 21, 28, 34 and 42
  • 1, 4, 8, 25, 36, 39 and 41
  • 1, 5, 9, 10, 23, 29 and 31
  • 1, 5, 15, 19, 20, 42 and 43
  • 1, 9, 17, 19, 31, 36 and 49
  • 2, 6, 11, 25, 36, 43 and 45
  • 2, 9, 15, 31, 39, 48 and 49
  • 3, 24, 25, 26, 38, 41 and 48
  • 5, 10, 11, 24, 30, 31 and 34
  • 5, 10, 18, 31, 39, 46 and 50
  • 5, 10, 30, 37, 39, 43 and 46
  • 6, 19, 26, 34, 35, 42 and 46
  • 7, 13, 18, 23, 36, 41 and 50
  • 7, 17, 32, 35, 36, 37 and 38
  • 7, 21, 22, 25, 30, 35 and 42
  • 8, 10, 19, 26, 33, 37 and 43
  • 10, 21, 23, 27, 37, 43 and 47
  • 11, 13, 20, 24, 30, 35 and 50
  • 11, 20, 23, 25, 31, 38 and 45
  • 12, 14, 21, 23, 24, 28 and 31

There is no winner of the $80 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.

But three Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each have been won with one ticket sold in the Prairies and two tickets sold in Ontario.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 19 will offer a $80 million jackpot and 23 Maxmillions prizes!

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 12?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 12 were 4, 16, 25, 28, 36, 38 and 41. Then, the bonus number was 9.

The Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 1, 2, 4, 9, 14, 34 and 39
  • 1, 5, 7, 8, 14, 45 and 50
  • 1, 6, 14, 20, 25, 34 and 38
  • 2, 5, 10, 21, 22, 34 and 45
  • 2, 5, 19, 27, 37, 38 and 42
  • 2, 15, 35, 37, 38, 42 and 49
  • 3, 9, 31, 35, 38, 44 and 46
  • 3, 14, 22, 24, 28, 32 and 38
  • 4, 7, 33, 34, 38, 44 and 49
  • 4, 13, 14, 16, 22, 26 and 31
  • 5, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21 and 24
  • 9, 12, 16, 17, 43, 47 and 50
  • 11, 26, 27, 31, 35, 38 and 47
  • 17, 22, 23, 28, 35, 39 and 40

Nobody in Canada won the $80 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

There were four Maxmillions prizes won with tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

