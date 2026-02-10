Lotto 6/49 winners split a $5M jackpot with another ticket and didn't believe it was real

They checked the ticket online and at a store to make sure they really won the jackpot. 💸

lotto 6/49 winners Rene L. and Brittany C. in front of a blue backdrop

Lotto 6/49 winners Rene L. and Brittany C.

BCLC
Senior Writer

These new Lotto 6/49 winners split a $5 million jackpot with another winning ticket.

After checking the numbers online, they went to a store and scanned the ticket again to make sure it was real.

Recently, BCLC announced that Rene L. and Brittany C. of Lillooet won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the draw on January 31, 2026.

This couple split the $5 million Classic Jackpot with another ticket that was purchased in Quebec, which means they won $2.5 million.

The ticket was purchased at Pharmasave on Main Street in Lillooet, and the winning numbers were 1, 7, 21, 33, 41 and 47.

After the draw, Rene was stunned when he checked the numbers online through PlayNow.com and saw that their ticket had won the jackpot.

"My first thought was, 'No!' and then I jumped up and showed Brittany," said Rene. "Brittany thought I was playing a trick on her and wanted to go to the store to check if it was real."

So, they went to the same Pharmasave store where they bought the ticket and checked the numbers again.

Then, after verifying that the ticket was a winner, it finally started to sink in that they were millionaires now.

"It feels unreal," Brittany said about winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

So far, Rene and Brittany have told a few close family members and friends about this win and celebrated with a dinner together.

The residents of Lillooet, B.C., have a few plans for the $2.5 million, including paying off their mortgage and buying their dream home.

But what they're looking forward to the most after this multi-million dollar lottery win is financial freedom.

"We can enjoy life and spend more time with our kids," Brittany said.

Lotto 6/49 has two jackpots, the Classic Jackpot that's always $5 million and the Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. There are draws every Wednesday and Saturday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto 649
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto 6/49 winner got a $5 million jackpot and he only recently started buying tickets

His started playing the lottery when his daughter was born and now he's a winner!

These Lotto Max winners won $50 million with a group ticket bought at a general store

The store had the names of all the group members written in a notebook!

Ontario is home to one of North America's best spas and it's a dreamy 'country castle'

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A burst of snow will bring up to 20 cm to Ontario this week before the cold snap ends

Temperatures will warm up but still be cold enough for "lingering" snow.

This Ontario destination has lakeside villages and cute bakeries filled with butter tarts

It's a sweet spot for a day trip.

9 stunning island vacations from Toronto that don't require a passport

Add these Canadian islands to your bucket list.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs and you can get paid up to $120,000 a year to be nosy

You'll help investigate threats to national security. 🔍

U of T is the only Canadian school in the top 10 of this new best universities ranking

It beat every Canadian university in all of these subject areas! 📚

Canada's 'most romantic town' is near Toronto and it's filled with European charm

It's the perfect place to visit with your favourite person.

One of North America's 'best' spas is near Toronto and it's a 'peaceful country oasis'

It's the perfect spot for a spa day.

This Ontario park has a secret electric-blue lake and it's a stunning hidden gem

It looks like something off a postcard.