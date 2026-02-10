Lotto 6/49 winners split a $5M jackpot with another ticket and didn't believe it was real
They checked the ticket online and at a store to make sure they really won the jackpot. 💸
These new Lotto 6/49 winners split a $5 million jackpot with another winning ticket.
After checking the numbers online, they went to a store and scanned the ticket again to make sure it was real.
Recently, BCLC announced that Rene L. and Brittany C. of Lillooet won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the draw on January 31, 2026.
This couple split the $5 million Classic Jackpot with another ticket that was purchased in Quebec, which means they won $2.5 million.
The ticket was purchased at Pharmasave on Main Street in Lillooet, and the winning numbers were 1, 7, 21, 33, 41 and 47.
After the draw, Rene was stunned when he checked the numbers online through PlayNow.com and saw that their ticket had won the jackpot.
"My first thought was, 'No!' and then I jumped up and showed Brittany," said Rene. "Brittany thought I was playing a trick on her and wanted to go to the store to check if it was real."
So, they went to the same Pharmasave store where they bought the ticket and checked the numbers again.
Then, after verifying that the ticket was a winner, it finally started to sink in that they were millionaires now.
"It feels unreal," Brittany said about winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
So far, Rene and Brittany have told a few close family members and friends about this win and celebrated with a dinner together.
The residents of Lillooet, B.C., have a few plans for the $2.5 million, including paying off their mortgage and buying their dream home.
But what they're looking forward to the most after this multi-million dollar lottery win is financial freedom.
"We can enjoy life and spend more time with our kids," Brittany said.
Lotto 6/49 has two jackpots, the Classic Jackpot that's always $5 million and the Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. There are draws every Wednesday and Saturday.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.