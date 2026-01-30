Lotto 6/49 winner found out she won an $18 million jackpot after checking her ticket at work
"We all started screaming."
This new Lotto 6/49 winner scored a massive $18 million jackpot with a ticket she bought at a pharmacy.
She scanned the ticket while at work, found out she was a millionaire, and now she's retiring!
It was just announced that Cora Cuthbert of Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation, which is southeast of Regina, won the jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw on January 7, 2026.
She purchased the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from McKay's Arcola Pharmacy at 111 Main Street in Arcola.
The winning number in the Gold Ball draw that scored Cuthbert the jackpot was 37383130-06.
She was at work and decided to scan her ticket on the Lotto Spot app. Then, she called her coworkers over to make sure what she saw on the app was real.
"My cousin jumped out of her chair and said, 'Oh my God, you're a millionaire!'"
Cuthbert and her coworkers went to the pharmacy where she had purchased the ticket to scan it in-store.
"We got to the pharmacy, and the cashier was coming up an aisle," Cuthbert said. "I showed her the ticket and said, 'I think I won,' and she said, 'No way!'"
"She took the ticket and asked us if we were ready," she continued. "Then she scanned it, and it came up on the screen. We all started screaming."
Now, this Lotto 6/49 winner is processing what the $18 million jackpot means for her.
"It took a couple days before it started to hit me," Cuthbert said. "Then I thought of my dad and started crying."
That's because Cuthbert's father passed away in the summer, and he actually has a part in her winning this Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
"I remember my parents playing the lottery when I was a kid and for most of my life, and now, I do," she said. "That's the only reason I play."
Lotto 6/49 winner Cora Cuthbert with an $18 million cheque.Lotto Spot
"The first thing I'm doing is helping my brothers and sisters," Cuthbert said. "We're going to spend a family weekend in Edmonton together, and then I'm going to Hawaii."
She revealed that she's taking a group of friends with her and they're flying first class.
"Hawaii has big pow wows, so we're going to one together. We'll get the full experience at least once."
But that's not all Cuthbert plans to do with her $18 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
"I want to make sure people have better access to support and medical care on reserve."
It's important to Cuthbert because she has worked as a homecare aide on reserve for years.
Also, after finding out she won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot while at work, Cuthbert is "finally" retiring!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.