Lotto 6/49 winners just scored $1 million on a ticket from almost a year ago
"We've had other things on our mind."
Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta almost missed the deadline to claim their prize!
The couple scored $1 million in a draw at the beginning of 2025, but didn't realize it for a while.
Lotto Spot recently announced that Judy and Dennis Korop just got their $1 million prize.
But the prize is from the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw on January 18, 2025.
So, it's been almost a year since the couple purchased the winning ticket!
The Korops bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 10405 Jasper Avenue NW in Edmonton.
They're from Ashmont, which is a hamlet about two hours northeast of Edmonton.
In the Gold Ball draw back in January, the Lotto 6/49 winning number that got them the prize was 26396197-01.
The couple told Lotto Spot what happened when they bought the ticket and found out they won $1 million months later.
"Judy buys the tickets, and I handle the validation," Dennis explained. "But I had this one in my pocket for a long time, so Judy actually checked it."
"I handed over a stack of tickets to the cashier, and the terminal went off when he scanned one," Judy said.
"Dennis was out in the truck, and I went to him and said, 'This is a winning ticket.'"
This million-dollar win took them both by surprise, and it came at a much-needed time for the couple.
Earlier in the year, Dennis had a major health incident, so they didn't have the chance to check the ticket until now.
"We've had other things on our mind," Judy explained. "This will allow us to take some time, though, pay some bills and think about it."
"We're looking forward to breathing easier," Dennis said.
Lotto Spot said that winners have up to one year following the draw date to claim their Lotto 6/49 prize.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.