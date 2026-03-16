The 7 types of people you'll meet in Calgary (some stereotypes hold true)
If you're an Albertan reading this — sorry, not sorry.🤷🏼♀️
If you know me, you know I just moved to Calgary.
So yes, I'm new to the scene; however, I’ve visited a bunch over the years and have done some personal field research (being the social butterfly that I am). I've met many Albertans over the years and have made many observations.
The reality is that there are some overarching themes among the people you'll meet in Calgary.
Here are seven types of personalities you're basically guaranteed to meet in the city.
Cowboys (Duh!)
As per the classic stereotype, yes, there are cowboys out here. But sorry to disappoint, if you're thinking I'm talking about a Rip or Casey type from Yellowstone, you’re sadly mistaken.
I'm talking about the true, small-town Alberta cowboys.
They have the classic Albertan accent, will wear their cowboy boots and warn-in blue jeans to the bars, and yes, they all know how to swing dance.
I will say the social skills are typically at an all-time low, but the dance moves make up for it. They are likely from Red Deer and crashing on a friend's couch to go to a bar with more than 30 people. They also likely have to leave at 3 a.m. tomorrow to tend to the farm.
I was thrilled when I got to Calgary to find out there is just your classic Alberta cowboy out and about here, frequenting the bars.
The Ontario Transplant
O.K. guilty as charged! I’ll admit this is me to a tee.
I've been here for five seconds and I already have friends visiting that I get to host and show my favourite spots as if I've lived here forever.
The Ontario transient said they moved to Calgary for a "fresh start," or that "the mountains were calling" — or however they wanted to put it.
I can't even tell you how many Ontarians I have met here who moved to Calgary to begin a new chapter, whether that be for a job, to follow a boyfriend, etc. We are a group of people who think Ontario just wasn't doing it for us, and Calgary was close and affordable enough to give it an honest shot away from our hometowns.
The Oil and Gas Bro
This would be the equivalent of your Toronto finance bro.
As everyone knows, the oil and gas industry has money. No, I'm not talking Sandman or John Dutton — I'm talking Patagonia vest-wearing, slick-backed hair and blue jeans with a white sneaker.
They also like to travel in numbers, a minimum of 6 to 12 of them in their little oil-and-gas Wolfpack.
They also couldn't be bothered to give you the time of day because they are too busy talking oil prices with their other bros in the same vests and white button-up shirts underneath.
That is honestly all there is to say about them because I have never won their attention long enough to strike up a proper conversation.
The Calgary Baddie
When I first visited Calgary, I immediately thought that this was the most attractive city in Canada.
Vancouver and Toronto don't even compare. Everyone is just so objectively hot here.
The Calgary Baddie is tall and blonde, fit and well-dressed. Probably has a job in marketing or interior design. She has the most picture-perfect Instagram photos in the mountains and is probably out with her group of girlies that are all also perfect 10s.
I will say this type of girl can be intimidating, and I would never try to befriend her in a bar because I'm too insecure. But I literally love that for Calgary because there are so many good-looking people just everywhere. If you've never been to Calgary and are single, you are seriously missing out.
Typical Blue Collar Boy
I feel like this one is a given, but they deserve their spot in the limelight.
Calgary is filled with your classic blue-collar boys — whether that be construction guys, heavy crane operators, electricians, plumbers, or working up in northern Alberta in the oil rigs for half of the year.
The blue-collar boy is very non-committal as they are sent to various remote spots in Alberta to work a few weeks on and a few weeks off. They are generally well-dressed in jeans, a tee, a trucker hat, and cowboy boots. They likely have a dog and will try to win you over with pictures of it.
Don't get too excited if he's kind from the get-go because you'll likely never hear from him again.
The Stampede Goers
Again, guilty as charged for visiting for multiple years just for the Calgary Stampede before I actually lived here.
You'll also meet multiple people outside of Calgary who, when you mention you live there, will say "I've been to The Stampede!" Like it's the only thing we’re good for.
Well, it is pretty great.
Anyways, during the best two weeks of the year, there are hundreds of thousands of people who come from across Canada and beyond to attend the Calgary Stampede.
These ever-so-common Stampede Goers will also likely have brand-spanking-new cowboy boots, or cowboy boots from Amazon or SHEIN. You know someone is not a true Albertan when there isn't even a scuff on their boots.
They will also likely be sporting a crisp new cowboy hat, again never worn before attending the Stampede grounds. And I can't even blame them because I've done the same thing.
I'm not even mad about it because my first glimpse of the Stampede hooked me on Calgary, and now, all these years later, here I am.
The Mountaineer
Of course, living an hour from one of the most gorgeous mountain ranges in the world, you are going to have your staple, outdoorsy mountain man (or girl, for that matter).
They obviously sport Arcteryx head-to-toe in the winter, especially when they are skiing at Sunshine or Lake Louise every single day off.
They probably have a Subaru or a truck and likely have a dog that they bring everywhere with them.
They are hiking, biking or trail running in the summer. They live in the mountains year-round and probably don't have time for a girlfriend because they are married to their outdoor activities.
I hope you enjoyed my hot take on the types of people you'll meet in Calgary. If you felt personally attacked by one of these, maybe you just fit the bill. 🤷🏼♀️
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.