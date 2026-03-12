I moved from Ontario to Alberta and these 6 things cost me way less now
Calgary is WAY cheaper than Ottawa, allow me to explain...💰
I've called Calgary home for nearly a year now, and while there are some things I miss about my hometown of Ottawa, the cost of living is not one of them.
As a 20-something Canadian girl who is attempting to save money (not an easy feat... just look at the price of groceries right now), each and every penny counts. The promise of Alberta's lower cost of living helped tempt me to move west from Ontario, and now I'm here to convince you to do the same.
Trust me, your bank account will be thanking you — because these six things cost me way less now, since I made the move from Ontario to Alberta.
Shopping (yes, tax actually does make a big difference)
Kennedy moved to Alberta from Ontario and has saved big on these things.
First example and arguably the most important, tax is only 5% here!
That jump from the 13% tax in Ontario adds up quickly when you're eating out and shopping a good amount (guilty as charged). The lack of taxes is definitely feeding my shopping habit, and I'm not mad about it (and neither is my closet and shoe collection!).
Whenever friends come to visit me, they say, “Everything's free here, taxes are so cheap!”
I know, that's not quite how it works, but I just let them live in the land of "girl math," okay?
Regardless, after a while, that 8% in tax savings does add up.
Filling up my gas tank
No one likes filling up their gas tank, yes, but it's a bit less depressing now that I'm doing it in Calgary.
For one, it's with the backdrop of distant mountains and under a bluebird sky (even if my hands are freezing off). Mostly, though, it's because it's cheaper.
The gas station across the street from my house got to 98 cents/litre in the fall; it was nuts!
Don't just take it from me — Stat Canada calculated the monthly average prices for gas in different cities, and while Ottawa was at 126.3 cents per litre in January 2026, Calgary had an average of 121.6 cents per litre. Back in November, Ottawa had an average of 136.1, and Calgary was at 126.6.
This doesn't seem like much, but again, it adds up.
Another plus? Many Calgary neighbourhoods are pretty walkable, saving you from having to buy gas at all. For me, I can stroll ot my gym and my grocery store, without having to drive and waste gas. In Ottawa, I felt like the grocery store was just far enough that if I were doing a full grocery haul, I’d have to drive.
Rent is wildly cheaper
Rent is so much cheaper in Calgary.
I just saw a friend in Ottawa list her downtown apartment for rent at $3,000! For a one-bedroom! It's absurd.
In Calgary, I'm only paying $1,300 per month for rent. Mind you, I do get a discount from the company I work for; otherwise, the market rent for my one-bedroom would be $ 1,575 – which I still think is very reasonable.
Again, the proof is in the data here. According to Rentals.ca, the average rent in Alberta is just $1,750 as of March 2026. In Ontario, it's a hefty $2,243. Yikes.
Fun (free) activities
Simply put, it's just easier to find things to do here.
It's such an outdoorsy place, and the mountains are at arm's reach at all times. I find I'm doing a lot more outside — taking advantage of the walking trails, hiking in the mountains, or even trying things like disc golf.
There are also free run clubs and beautiful spots along the river to plant yourself in the summer and enjoy the nature.
There is just so much to do around the city, especially in the warmer months, that I spend a lot of time outside finding free things to do!
Getting my hair done
O.K., this one is random, but I have blonde hair, and I get highlights regularly. As you may know (if you're a fellow blonde), you can end up paying an arm and a leg to get a full head of highlights.
Well, get this: I found a stylist here who does my hair for $140 (taxes in, if I pay in cash). That's for a full-head highlights, trim, and a blow-dry. I don't know any hairdresser in Ontario who would've done my hair that cheaply. Back there it would cost $180 plus tip (and that was a steal).
Maybe it's just luck, but I'm adding it to my ever-growing list of things that are cheaper here, nonetheless!
Eating out
Last but definitely not least — I find that going out to eat and drink costs way less here.
Maybe this is partly due to the fact that I'm in a new city where I know way fewer people, so I'm also just going out less... but still.
Main courses at either dine-in or take-out restaurants, I find, are much more affordable. In Ottawa, I feel like I can't get takeout for less than $20, whereas in Calgary, I can still find a good Pho (my favourite) for $15, and it's delish (Saigon Maxim on 4th St SW in case you're wondering 😉).
All in all, after a year in Calgary, life is good (and cheaper).
The sales tax helps, but the day-to-day expenses are lower overall, which gives me peace of mind in the long term, as I hope to settle down here one day.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.