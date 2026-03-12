A storm is forecast to drop up to 20 cm of snow in southern Ontario by this weekend
Another storm is expected to make Ontario's weather wintry by the weekend.
It will drop up to 20 centimetres of snow and lead to "deteriorating travel conditions" in southern parts of the province.
The Weather Network said the "potent storm" from the west coast will move into southern Ontario on Friday, March 13 and bring widespread snowfall.
Ontarians are being told to allow extra time for travel because of the weather.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions on Friday as roads will be slippery and visibility may be reduced," The Weather Network said.
Flurries will begin on Friday morning across most of southern Ontario, from the shores of Lake Huron, down to London and across the GTA.
Snowfall rates are expected to increase on Friday afternoon and evening. You should be ready for slow travel during the afternoon and evening commutes, The Weather Network said.
By evening, snow could transition to rain in places further south, including Windsor, London, and Niagara.
Snow will move east into Ottawa late in the evening on Friday and continue on Saturday morning.
Only three to five centimetres of snow are forecast in Toronto and around Lake Ontario to Hamilton.
In the GTA, along with places east and west of the region like London, Cobourg and Kingston, five to 10 centimetres are expected.
The Weather Network has forecast 10 to 15 centimetres in Barrie, Orangeville, Listowel, Kincardine, and Sauble Beach.
Also, there will be 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in most of cottage country and all the way to Ottawa.
Between 10 and 20 centimetres are forecast in places south and east of Georgian Bay, including Owen Sound, Collingwood, Hanover, Mount Forest, Shelburne, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Haliburton, Orillia, and nearby areas.
Southern Ontario will get a break from active weather on Saturday, March 14, but temperatures are forecast to be below normal.
On Sunday, March 15, a Colorado low could bring "impactful" snowfall and rain to the region.
Then, it will be windy and cold on Monday, March 16. According to The Weather Network, those conditions will lead to bands of lake-effect snow that continue into Tuesday, March 17.
