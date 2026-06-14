This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

An aerial view of a beach. Right: A person blowing bubbles on a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Beach season is here, and if you want to experience one of Ontario's most spectacular shorelines, it's time to plan a trip to this dreamy destination.

With powdery sand shores, turquoise-blue waters, and sparkling waves, it might have you feeling like you've discovered a little slice of the Caribbean without leaving the province.

Nestled along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior, this park is a mini oasis where you can soak up some sun and take a dip.

Pancake Bay Provincial Park is home to a beautiful beach that has "summer getaway" written all over it. Tucked into a protected bay, the beach feels quiet and secluded, offering a dreamy place to swim in the height of summer, particularly in the warm, sun-soaked weeks of July and August.

You can enjoy more than 3 kilometres of white sand shores and "Caribbean-blue" water; no flight required.

According to Ontario Parks, "on a sunny day, the turquoise waters make it look almost tropical."

While Lake Superior's waters are known to be cold, the shallows of Pancake Bay offer a warmer spot for a dip.

The beach has been dubbed one of the "finest" in North America and is the longest along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Beyond swimming, the waters of Pancake Bay are ideal for watersports like kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, making it easy to spend an entire day out on the water.

The park also offers a network of scenic hiking trails to explore. The 14-kilometre Lookout Trail leads through forested landscapes to sweeping views over Lake Superior, including the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout, which overlooks the area where the famous shipwreck occurred in 1975.

For a more relaxed walk, the Pancake Bay Nature Trail winds through ancient beach ridges, wetlands, and shaded forest paths.

If you're looking for a longer stay, the park's campsites let you spend the night under star-filled skies, with the chance, on especially clear evenings, to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

With its fine sand shoreline, clear waters, and scenic trails, this Ontario provincial park is a hidden summer escape.

Pancake Bay Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON

Pancake Bay Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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