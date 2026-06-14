This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand
It's like a mini trip to the tropics.
Beach season is here, and if you want to experience one of Ontario's most spectacular shorelines, it's time to plan a trip to this dreamy destination.
With powdery sand shores, turquoise-blue waters, and sparkling waves, it might have you feeling like you've discovered a little slice of the Caribbean without leaving the province.
Nestled along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior, this park is a mini oasis where you can soak up some sun and take a dip.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park is home to a beautiful beach that has "summer getaway" written all over it. Tucked into a protected bay, the beach feels quiet and secluded, offering a dreamy place to swim in the height of summer, particularly in the warm, sun-soaked weeks of July and August.
You can enjoy more than 3 kilometres of white sand shores and "Caribbean-blue" water; no flight required.
According to Ontario Parks, "on a sunny day, the turquoise waters make it look almost tropical."
While Lake Superior's waters are known to be cold, the shallows of Pancake Bay offer a warmer spot for a dip.
The beach has been dubbed one of the "finest" in North America and is the longest along the Lake Superior shoreline.
Beyond swimming, the waters of Pancake Bay are ideal for watersports like kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, making it easy to spend an entire day out on the water.
The park also offers a network of scenic hiking trails to explore. The 14-kilometre Lookout Trail leads through forested landscapes to sweeping views over Lake Superior, including the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout, which overlooks the area where the famous shipwreck occurred in 1975.
For a more relaxed walk, the Pancake Bay Nature Trail winds through ancient beach ridges, wetlands, and shaded forest paths.
If you're looking for a longer stay, the park's campsites let you spend the night under star-filled skies, with the chance, on especially clear evenings, to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
With its fine sand shoreline, clear waters, and scenic trails, this Ontario provincial park is a hidden summer escape.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.