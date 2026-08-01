24 oversized Costco products that are so huge you'll probably wonder who buys them
Some of these don't even have a lot of value.
Costco has a lot of oversized items since the retailer is known for offering bulk quantities.
But some products are so huge that you'll probably wonder who actually buys them.
A few also have "price per" costs that are higher than what you would expect at Costco.
You might think buying in bulk always has a better value than regular-sized products, but some oversized items can be pricey!
If you live alone or don't have much storage space at home, these items might not be worth it.
So, here are a bunch of oversized products you can find at Costco Canada stores, including some that don't get you a lot of value.
Kirkland Signature croissants
Kirkland Signature croissants at Costco.
Costco has an 825-gram pack of Kirkland Signature croissants for $6.99, and that price breaks down to $0.84 per 100 grams.
You might see the price tag and think it's a good value, but if you're shopping for just yourself or don't have a lot of freezer space, this bulk-sized pack of croissants might not be worth it.
Kirkland Signature bagels
Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco.
It costs $7.99 for two 750-gram bags of Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco, which means you pay $0.53 per 100 grams.
The price tag isn't expensive, but having to buy two bags with six bagels each is a lot if you're not part of a big household.
Balderson cheddar cheese
Balderson extra old cheddar at Costco.
It costs $21.89 for a one-kilogram block of Balderson extra old cheddar at Costco, which works out to $2.18 per 100 grams.
With the bulk size and the "price per" cost, this product probably isn't worth buying for many shoppers.
Maple Leaf roasted chicken breast
Maple Leaf Natural Selections oven-roasted chicken breast at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for three 300-gram packs of Maple Leaf Natural Selections oven-roasted chicken breast at Costco.
That price works out to $1.88 per 100 grams, which isn't as cheap as other products you can get at the wholesale retailer.
Quaker quick oats
Quaker quick oats at Costco.
Costco has a 5.16-kilogram pack of Quaker quick oats for $11.99, and that price breaks down to $0.23 per 100 grams.
It's a pretty cheap cost, but some shoppers probably don't need such a bulk-sized product.
Kirkland Signature liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a three-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid honey, which works out to $0.83 per 100 grams.
Even though the cost for how much of the product you get is cheap, the bottle is huge. If you don't use honey often or don't have a lot of storage space at home, this probably isn't worth it.
Starbucks K-Cups
Starbucks coffee K-Cups at Costco.
You can get a 648-gram box of Starbucks coffee with 54 K-Cups for $49.99 at Costco.
That price breaks down to $7.71 per 100 grams, which is one of the highest "price per" costs you'll find at the wholesale retailer.
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee beans. That price breaks down to $2.21 per 100 grams.
This bulk-sized product probably isn't worth buying if you don't have a coffee grinder at home.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.
Costco has a 2.5-kilogram bag of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $34.99. It comes with 1,100 tea bags!
Even though the "price per" cost of $1.39 per 100 grams is cheaper than the smaller Tetley box at Costco, you might not know someone who drinks this much orange pekoe tea.
Brownstone croutons
Brownstone croutons at Costco.
It costs $6.49 for a 737-gram bag of Brownstone croutons at Costco, which breaks down to $0.88 per 100 grams.
You might wonder who needs this many croutons if you see this product when you're shopping at the wholesale retailer.
Kirkland Signature canned tuna
Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna, which means you pay $1.15 per 100 grams.
Even though this is cheaper than the name-brand Oceans tuna because the pack has more cans, it doesn't have a very "price per" cost.
Bertolli olive oil
Bertolli olive oil at Costco.
You can get a three-litre bottle of Bertolli olive oil for $28.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.96 per 100 millilitres.
With the bulk size of this product, you might wonder why people buy this instead of the two-litre Kirkland Signature olive oil.
Bick's pickles
Bick's pickles at Costco.
A two-litre jar of Bick's pickles is $6.99 at Costco, which works out to $0.34 per 100 millilitres.
The "price per" cost is cheap, but the product is very bulk-sized, so it might sit in your fridge for a long time. You might even have trouble lifting it!
Kraft grated Parmesan
Kraft grated Parmesan cheese at Costco.
It costs $17.79 for a 710-gram bottle of Kraft grated Parmesan cheese at Costco. That price breaks down to $2.50 per 100 grams.
If you don't use grated cheese, you might keep pushing your cart past this bulk-sized product when shopping at Costco.
Ocean Spray craisins
Ocean Spray craisins at Costco.
Costco has a 1.8-kilogram bag of Ocean Spray craisins for $14.49, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
You might wonder who gets an oversized bag of dried cranberries when shopping at the wholesale retailer, even though the price isn't that expensive.
Skinny Pop popcorn
Skinny Pop popcorn at Costco.
It costs $8.49 for a 397-gram bag of Skinny Pop popcorn, which works out to $2.13 per 100 grams.
While a 397-gram bag doesn't seem big, when you see this product in store, it's pretty huge. Also, the "price per" cost isn't as cheap as other bulk-sized items at Costco.
Werther's Original candies
Werther's Original at Costco.
It costs $10.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Werther's Original candies, which means you pay $0.97 per 100 grams.
The price is relatively cheap for how much you get, but most shoppers probably don't buy it in bulk.
Nestle chocolate
Nestle chocolate at Costco.
Costco has a 1.08-kilogram box of full-size Smarties and Coffee Crisp, Aero and Kit Kat bars for $21.99 when regularly priced.
That works out to $2.03 per 100 grams, which is one of the higher "price per" costs you'll find at Costco.
Colgate toothpaste
Colgate toothpaste at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of five 170-millilitre tubes of Colgate toothpaste at Costco. That means you pay $1.99 per 100 millilitres.
If you don't need multiple tubes of toothpaste at once, you might not need to buy it in bulk when you shop at Costco.
Oral-B dental floss
Oral-B dental floss at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for six packs of Oral-B dental floss at Costco, which works out to $3.33 per roll of dental floss.
That's one of the higher "price per" costs for products at Costco, so buying this item in bulk probably doesn't give you a ton of value.
Band-Aid bandages
Band-Aid bandages at Costco.
Costco has an oversized box of 220 assorted Band-Aid bandages for $18.99.
The "price per" cost is very cheap at $0.08 per bandage, but most people probably don't need a stockpile of Band-Aids like this.
Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner
Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner at Costco.
Costco has a pack of four 708-gram canisters of Scrubbing Bubbles foam cleaner for $16.99. That means you pay $0.59 per 100 grams.
These canisters are now 25% larger, and the bulk size might not make sense if you don't have a big house to clean.
Scotch-Brite sponges
Scotch-Brite heavy-duty sponges at Costco.
It costs $18.49 for a pack of 24 Scotch-Brite heavy-duty sponges, which works out to $0.77 per sponge.
That's a relatively cheap "price per" cost, but the bulk size could be a bit much, especially if you don't have a lot of storage space at home.
Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
Mr. Clean Magic Erasers at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a pack of 18 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, which works out to $1.11 per eraser.
This pack is much bigger than what's sold at grocery stores in Canada, and you might wonder who needs this many Magic Erasers at once.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.