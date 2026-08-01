24 oversized Costco products that are so huge you'll probably wonder who buys them

Some of these don't even have a lot of value.

oversized bag of tetley orange pekoe tea at costco. right: person holding bulk sized bottle of kirkland signature liquid honey at costco

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Kirkland Signature liquid honey.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco has a lot of oversized items since the retailer is known for offering bulk quantities.

But some products are so huge that you'll probably wonder who actually buys them.

A few also have "price per" costs that are higher than what you would expect at Costco.

You might think buying in bulk always has a better value than regular-sized products, but some oversized items can be pricey!

If you live alone or don't have much storage space at home, these items might not be worth it.

So, here are a bunch of oversized products you can find at Costco Canada stores, including some that don't get you a lot of value.

Kirkland Signature croissants

packs of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature croissants at Costco

Kirkland Signature croissants at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an 825-gram pack of Kirkland Signature croissants for $6.99, and that price breaks down to $0.84 per 100 grams.

You might see the price tag and think it's a good value, but if you're shopping for just yourself or don't have a lot of freezer space, this bulk-sized pack of croissants might not be worth it.

Kirkland Signature bagels

bags of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature bagels at Costco

Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.99 for two 750-gram bags of Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco, which means you pay $0.53 per 100 grams.

The price tag isn't expensive, but having to buy two bags with six bagels each is a lot if you're not part of a big household.

Balderson cheddar cheese

blocks of Balderson extra old cheddar at Costco

Balderson extra old cheddar at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $21.89 for a one-kilogram block of Balderson extra old cheddar at Costco, which works out to $2.18 per 100 grams.

With the bulk size and the "price per" cost, this product probably isn't worth buying for many shoppers.

Maple Leaf roasted chicken breast

packs of \u200b\u200bMaple Leaf Natural Selections oven-roasted chicken breast at Costco

Maple Leaf Natural Selections oven-roasted chicken breast at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for three 300-gram packs of Maple Leaf Natural Selections oven-roasted chicken breast at Costco.

That price works out to $1.88 per 100 grams, which isn't as cheap as other products you can get at the wholesale retailer.

Quaker quick oats

boxes of Quaker quick oats at costco

Quaker quick oats at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 5.16-kilogram pack of Quaker quick oats for $11.99, and that price breaks down to $0.23 per 100 grams.

It's a pretty cheap cost, but some shoppers probably don't need such a bulk-sized product.

Kirkland Signature liquid honey

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco

Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a three-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid honey, which works out to $0.83 per 100 grams.

Even though the cost for how much of the product you get is cheap, the bottle is huge. If you don't use honey often or don't have a lot of storage space at home, this probably isn't worth it.

Starbucks K-Cups

boxes of Starbucks coffee K-Cups at Costco

Starbucks coffee K-Cups at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 648-gram box of Starbucks coffee with 54 K-Cups for $49.99 at Costco.

That price breaks down to $7.71 per 100 grams, which is one of the highest "price per" costs you'll find at the wholesale retailer.

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee beans. That price breaks down to $2.21 per 100 grams.

This bulk-sized product probably isn't worth buying if you don't have a coffee grinder at home.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

bag of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 2.5-kilogram bag of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $34.99. It comes with 1,100 tea bags!

Even though the "price per" cost of $1.39 per 100 grams is cheaper than the smaller Tetley box at Costco, you might not know someone who drinks this much orange pekoe tea.

Brownstone croutons

person holding bag of Brownstone croutons at Costco

Brownstone croutons at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $6.49 for a 737-gram bag of Brownstone croutons at Costco, which breaks down to $0.88 per 100 grams.

You might wonder who needs this many croutons if you see this product when you're shopping at the wholesale retailer.

Kirkland Signature canned tuna

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco

Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna, which means you pay $1.15 per 100 grams.

Even though this is cheaper than the name-brand Oceans tuna because the pack has more cans, it doesn't have a very "price per" cost.

Bertolli olive oil

person holding bottle of Bertolli olive oil at Costco

Bertolli olive oil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a three-litre bottle of Bertolli olive oil for $28.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.96 per 100 millilitres.

With the bulk size of this product, you might wonder why people buy this instead of the two-litre Kirkland Signature olive oil.

Bick's pickles

person holding jar of Bick's pickles at Costco

Bick's pickles at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A two-litre jar of Bick's pickles is $6.99 at Costco, which works out to $0.34 per 100 millilitres.

The "price per" cost is cheap, but the product is very bulk-sized, so it might sit in your fridge for a long time. You might even have trouble lifting it!

Kraft grated Parmesan

person holding bottle of Kraft grated Parmesan cheese at Costco

Kraft grated Parmesan cheese at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.79 for a 710-gram bottle of Kraft grated Parmesan cheese at Costco. That price breaks down to $2.50 per 100 grams.

If you don't use grated cheese, you might keep pushing your cart past this bulk-sized product when shopping at Costco.

Ocean Spray craisins

bags of Ocean Spray craisins at Costco

Ocean Spray craisins at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.8-kilogram bag of Ocean Spray craisins for $14.49, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

You might wonder who gets an oversized bag of dried cranberries when shopping at the wholesale retailer, even though the price isn't that expensive.

Skinny Pop popcorn

bag of Skinny Pop popcorn at Costco

Skinny Pop popcorn at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $8.49 for a 397-gram bag of Skinny Pop popcorn, which works out to $2.13 per 100 grams.

While a 397-gram bag doesn't seem big, when you see this product in store, it's pretty huge. Also, the "price per" cost isn't as cheap as other bulk-sized items at Costco.

Werther's Original candies

bag of Werther's Original at Costco

Werther's Original at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $10.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Werther's Original candies, which means you pay $0.97 per 100 grams.

The price is relatively cheap for how much you get, but most shoppers probably don't buy it in bulk.

Nestle chocolate

boxes of Nestle chocolate at Costco

Nestle chocolate at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.08-kilogram box of full-size Smarties and Coffee Crisp, Aero and Kit Kat bars for $21.99 when regularly priced.

That works out to $2.03 per 100 grams, which is one of the higher "price per" costs you'll find at Costco.

Colgate toothpaste

person holding box of Colgate toothpaste tubes at Costco

Colgate toothpaste at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a pack of five 170-millilitre tubes of Colgate toothpaste at Costco. That means you pay $1.99 per 100 millilitres.

If you don't need multiple tubes of toothpaste at once, you might not need to buy it in bulk when you shop at Costco.

Oral-B dental floss

person holding pack of Oral-B dental floss at Costco

Oral-B dental floss at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for six packs of Oral-B dental floss at Costco, which works out to $3.33 per roll of dental floss.

That's one of the higher "price per" costs for products at Costco, so buying this item in bulk probably doesn't give you a ton of value.

Band-Aid bandages

person holding box of Band-Aid bandages at Costco

Band-Aid bandages at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an oversized box of 220 assorted Band-Aid bandages for $18.99.

The "price per" cost is very cheap at $0.08 per bandage, but most people probably don't need a stockpile of Band-Aids like this.

Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner

packs of Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner at Costco

Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of four 708-gram canisters of Scrubbing Bubbles foam cleaner for $16.99. That means you pay $0.59 per 100 grams.

These canisters are now 25% larger, and the bulk size might not make sense if you don't have a big house to clean.

Scotch-Brite sponges

person holding pack of Scotch-Brite heavy-duty sponges at Costco

Scotch-Brite heavy-duty sponges at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $18.49 for a pack of 24 Scotch-Brite heavy-duty sponges, which works out to $0.77 per sponge.

That's a relatively cheap "price per" cost, but the bulk size could be a bit much, especially if you don't have a lot of storage space at home.

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers

boxes of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers at Costco

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a pack of 18 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, which works out to $1.11 per eraser.

This pack is much bigger than what's sold at grocery stores in Canada, and you might wonder who needs this many Magic Erasers at once.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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