36 bulk-sized products at Costco that are actually worth buying even if you live alone
So many items have "price per" costs under $1!
Costco is known for having many bulk-sized products.
You might not think big items are cost-effective, but a lot of them are actually worth buying, even if you're just shopping for yourself.
That includes bread, coffee, cereal, peanut butter, water, granola bars, cookies, olive oil, paper towels, and more.
All of these products have "price per" costs that are under $2 and even less than $1.
So, here's what you need to know about the bulk-sized items at Costco Canada stores that are worth buying.
Dempster's bread
Dempster's bread at Costco.
You can get a pack of three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's sliced bread at Costco for $6.99.
So, that means you pay just $0.34 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature muffins
Kirkland Signature muffins.
It costs $7.99 for an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins that comes with eight muffins.
The price works out to $0.91 per 100 grams.
McCafe coffee pods
McCafe K-Cup coffee pods at Costco.
It costs $54.99 for a for a pack of McCafe medium dark roast coffee that comes with 80 K-Cup pods.
The price breaks down to $0.68 per pod.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco.
You can get a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $10.49 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.52 per 100 grams.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Costco.
It costs $10.99 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at Costco.
So, you pay $0.84 per 100 grams for this product.
Quaker Harvest Crunch
Quaker Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco.
Costco has a 1.8-kilogram box of Quaker Harvest Crunch granola cereal for $11.49, which means you pay $0.63 per 100 grams.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a 2.5-kilogram bag of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.
That means you pay $1.39 per 100 grams.
Costco has a smaller 945-gram box for $13.49, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams, so you get a better value with the bigger product.
Kirkland Signature maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
You can get a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup for $15.99 and that price works out to $1.59 per 100 millilitres.
Nutella
Nutella at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Nutella at Costco, which works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars, which are dupes of Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars. Each box comes with 18 bars that are each 91 millilitres.
The price breaks down to $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
Au Pain Dore frozen croissants
Au Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco.
You can get this 2.1-kilogram box of Au Pain Doré frozen croissants for $17.49 at Costco, which means you pay just $0.83 per 100 grams.
Cavendish fries
Cavendish restaurant-style frozen French fries at Costco.
A 2.4-kilogram bag of Cavendish restaurant-style frozen French fries costs $8.99 at Costco.
So, you pay $0.37 per 100 grams for this product.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil.
It costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature light olive oil, which is a cheaper dupe of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
The price breaks down to $0.89 per 100 millilitres.
Antonio Amato dried pasta
Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.
It costs $12.99 for a pack of nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.
That price breaks down to $0.28 per 100 grams. Plus, you get four kinds of pasta in one pack.
The Keg steak seasoning
The Keg steak seasoning at Costco.
A 1.1-kilogram tub of The Keg steak seasoning costs $7.89 at Costco.
That means you pay $0.71 per 100 grams for this product.
Redpath granulated sugar
Redpath granulated sugar at Costco.
It costs $5.69 for a four-kilogram bag of Redpath granulated sugar at Costco, which works out to $0.14 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice.
Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice for $18.99.
That price works out to a cost of just $0.37 per 100 grams.
Bowl Noodles instant noodles
Bowl Noodles instant noodles at Costco.
It costs $12.49 for a 12-pack of Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi-flavoured instant noodles at Costco. Each bowl is 86 grams.
That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature parchment paper
Kirkland Signature parchment paper.
Costco has a pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper for $19.99.
It comes with two rolls of parchment paper that are each 50 metres long, which means you pay $0.52 per square metre.
Alcan aluminum foil
Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.
You can get a pack of three Alcan aluminum foil rolls that are each 30.5 metres long for $16.99 at Costco.
So, you pay $0.61 per square metre.
Celebration mini cookies
Celebration mini cookies at Costco.
Costco has a 780-gram box of Celebration mini chocolate chip cookies for $13.99, which works out to $1.79 per 100 grams.
Oreo cookies
Oreo cookies at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for a two-kilogram box of Oreo cookies at Costco, and it comes with four bulk-sized resealable packs of cookies.
The price breaks down to $0.79 per 100 grams.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Costco.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99 at Costco.
That means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.
It costs $13.99 for a 1.56-kilogram tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.
The price of this product works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds, which works out to $1.66 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
A 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars, which are dupes of Chewy granola bars, costs $13.49 at the wholesale retailer.
So, that means you pay $0.87 per 100 grams.
Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn
Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.
It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco, which means you pay $0.59 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars.
It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars, which are dupes of Kind bars.
That price works out to $1.87 per 100 grams.
Bubly
Bubly sparkling water at Costco.
You can get a case with 32 cans of Bubly sparkling water that are 355 millilitres each for $15.99 at Costco.
The price works out to just $0.14 per 100 millilitres. Plus, you get four flavours in a single pack.
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco, which is a dupe of Tide.
The price breaks down to $0.34 per 100 millilitres.
Kirkland Signature laundry beads
Kirkland Signature laundry beads.
It costs $19.99 for a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads, which are dupes of Downy laundry beads.
That price works out to $1.53 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets.
Costco has a two-pack of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets for $15.99, and each box has 250 sheets.
That means you pay just $0.03 per sheet.
Scotties tissues
Scotties tissues at Costco.
You can get a pack of 21 boxes of Scotties tissues for $27.99 at Costco.
That works out to a cost of $1.33 per box.
Kirkland Signature toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.
That price breaks down to $0.79 per roll.
Palmolive dish soap
Palmolive dish soap at Costco.
Costco has a 4.27-litre bottle of Palmolive dishwashing liquid for $9.99, which means you pay $0.23 per 100 millilitres,
Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner
Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.
It costs $13.49 for a 5.2-litre bottle of Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.
The price breaks down to just $0.25 per 100 millilitres.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.