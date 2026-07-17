36 bulk-sized products at Costco that are actually worth buying even if you live alone

So many items have "price per" costs under $1!

jars of kraft peanut butter at costco. right: cases of bubly water at costco

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Bubly water at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco is known for having many bulk-sized products.

You might not think big items are cost-effective, but a lot of them are actually worth buying, even if you're just shopping for yourself.

That includes bread, coffee, cereal, peanut butter, water, granola bars, cookies, olive oil, paper towels, and more.

All of these products have "price per" costs that are under $2 and even less than $1.

So, here's what you need to know about the bulk-sized items at Costco Canada stores that are worth buying.

Dempster's bread

loaves of \u200bDempster's bread at Costco

Dempster's bread at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's sliced bread at Costco for $6.99.

So, that means you pay just $0.34 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature muffins

packs of Kirkland Signature muffins at costco

Kirkland Signature muffins.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.99 for an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins that comes with eight muffins.

The price works out to $0.91 per 100 grams.

McCafe coffee pods

boxes of \u200bMcCafe K-Cup coffee pods at costco

McCafe K-Cup coffee pods at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $54.99 for a for a pack of McCafe medium dark roast coffee that comes with 80 K-Cup pods.

The price breaks down to $0.68 per pod.

Kraft peanut butter

jars of \u200bKraft peanut butter at Costco

Kraft peanut butter at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $10.49 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.52 per 100 grams.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at costco

Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $10.99 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at Costco.

So, you pay $0.84 per 100 grams for this product.

Quaker Harvest Crunch

boxes of Quaker Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco

Quaker Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.8-kilogram box of Quaker Harvest Crunch granola cereal for $11.49, which means you pay $0.63 per 100 grams.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

pack of Tetley orange pekoe tea at costco

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a 2.5-kilogram bag of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.

That means you pay $1.39 per 100 grams.

Costco has a smaller 945-gram box for $13.49, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams, so you get a better value with the bigger product.

Kirkland Signature maple syrup

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at costco

Kirkland Signature maple syrup.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup for $15.99 and that price works out to $1.59 per 100 millilitres.

Nutella

person holding pack of \u200bNutella at Costco

Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Nutella at Costco, which works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature ice cream bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature ice cream bars at costco

Kirkland Signature ice cream bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars, which are dupes of Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars. Each box comes with 18 bars that are each 91 millilitres.

The price breaks down to $1.03 per 100 millilitres.

Au Pain Dore frozen croissants

boxes of \u200bAu Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco

Au Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get this 2.1-kilogram box of Au Pain Doré frozen croissants for $17.49 at Costco, which means you pay just $0.83 per 100 grams.

Cavendish fries

bags of \u200bCavendish restaurant-style frozen French fries at Costco

Cavendish restaurant-style frozen French fries at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 2.4-kilogram bag of Cavendish restaurant-style frozen French fries costs $8.99 at Costco.

So, you pay $0.37 per 100 grams for this product.

Kirkland Signature light olive oil

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature light olive oil at costco

Kirkland Signature light olive oil.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature light olive oil, which is a cheaper dupe of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

The price breaks down to $0.89 per 100 millilitres.

Antonio Amato dried pasta

boxes of \u200bAntonio Amato dried pasta at Costco

Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.99 for a pack of nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.

That price breaks down to $0.28 per 100 grams. Plus, you get four kinds of pasta in one pack.

The Keg steak seasoning

\u200bThe Keg steak seasoning at Costco

The Keg steak seasoning at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.1-kilogram tub of The Keg steak seasoning costs $7.89 at Costco.

That means you pay $0.71 per 100 grams for this product.

Redpath granulated sugar

bags of \u200bRedpath granulated sugar at Costco

Redpath granulated sugar at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $5.69 for a four-kilogram bag of Redpath granulated sugar at Costco, which works out to $0.14 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature rice

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature basmati rice at costco

Kirkland Signature basmati rice.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice for $18.99.

That price works out to a cost of just $0.37 per 100 grams.

Bowl Noodles instant noodles

packs of Bowl Noodles instant noodles at costco

Bowl Noodles instant noodles at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.49 for a 12-pack of Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi-flavoured instant noodles at Costco. Each bowl is 86 grams.

That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature parchment paper

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature parchment paper at costco

Kirkland Signature parchment paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper for $19.99.

It comes with two rolls of parchment paper that are each 50 metres long, which means you pay $0.52 per square metre.

Alcan aluminum foil

person holding pack of \u200bAlcan aluminum foil at Costco

Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of three Alcan aluminum foil rolls that are each 30.5 metres long for $16.99 at Costco.

So, you pay $0.61 per square metre.

Celebration mini cookies

boxes of \u200bCelebration mini cookies at Costco

Celebration mini cookies at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 780-gram box of Celebration mini chocolate chip cookies for $13.99, which works out to $1.79 per 100 grams.

Oreo cookies

boxes of \u200bOreo cookies at Costco

Oreo cookies at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for a two-kilogram box of Oreo cookies at Costco, and it comes with four bulk-sized resealable packs of cookies.

The price breaks down to $0.79 per 100 grams.

Peanut M&M's

tubs of \u200bPeanut M&M's at Costco

Peanut M&M's at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99 at Costco.

That means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels

tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels at costco

Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a 1.56-kilogram tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.

The price of this product works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at costco

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds, which works out to $1.66 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at costco

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars, which are dupes of Chewy granola bars, costs $13.49 at the wholesale retailer.

So, that means you pay $0.87 per 100 grams.

Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn

boxes of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at costco

Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco, which means you pay $0.59 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature nut bars

person holding box of Kirkland Signature nut bars at costco

Kirkland Signature nut bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars, which are dupes of Kind bars.

That price works out to $1.87 per 100 grams.

Bubly

cases of \u200bBubly water at Costco

Bubly sparkling water at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a case with 32 cans of Bubly sparkling water that are 355 millilitres each for $15.99 at Costco.

The price works out to just $0.14 per 100 millilitres. Plus, you get four flavours in a single pack.

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent

bottles of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at costco

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco, which is a dupe of Tide.

The price breaks down to $0.34 per 100 millilitres.

Kirkland Signature laundry beads

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads at costco

Kirkland Signature laundry beads.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads, which are dupes of Downy laundry beads.

That price works out to $1.53 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature dryer sheets

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets at costco

Kirkland Signature dryer sheets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a two-pack of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets for $15.99, and each box has 250 sheets.

That means you pay just $0.03 per sheet.

Scotties tissues

boxes of Scotties tissues at costco

Scotties tissues at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of 21 boxes of Scotties tissues for $27.99 at Costco.

That works out to a cost of $1.33 per box.

Kirkland Signature toilet paper

packs of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at costco

Kirkland Signature toilet paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $23.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.

That price breaks down to $0.79 per roll.

Palmolive dish soap

bottles of \u200bPalmolive dish soap at Costco

Palmolive dish soap at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 4.27-litre bottle of Palmolive dishwashing liquid for $9.99, which means you pay $0.23 per 100 millilitres,

Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner

bottles of \u200bMr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco

Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 5.2-litre bottle of Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.

The price breaks down to just $0.25 per 100 millilitres.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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