26 products you can get for cheaper at Costco than at Walmart in Canada
Bulk-sized items offer quite a lot of value!
If you shop at Costco or know someone with a membership, there are many products you can get that are cheaper than at Walmart.
That includes croissants, peanut butter, coffee, frozen fruit, ice cream, water, granola bars, tissues and more.
A lot of these items are cheaper when the price is compared to the size of the product because Costco has bulk packages.
But some products at Costco have lower price tags than what's available at Walmart, even though they're oversized products.
So, let's get into the items that are actually cheaper at Costco Canada stores than at Walmart right now.
Croissants
Kirkland Signature croissants. Right: Your Fresh Market croissants at Walmart.
Costco has an 825-gram pack of Kirkland Signature croissants for $6.99, which breaks down to a cost of $0.84 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 270-gram pack of Your Fresk Market croissants for $5.14, which works out to a cost of $1.90 per 100 grams.
It's $1.06 cheaper per 100 grams to get Costco's store-brand croissants.
Muffins
Kirkland Signature muffins. Right: Your Fresh Market muffins at Walmart.
It costs $7.99 for an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins at Costco.
That means you pay $0.91 per 100 grams.
It costs $6.44 for a 600-gram pack of Your Fresh Market muffins at Walmart.
That means you pay $1.07 per 100 grams.
You get more muffins for less at Costco.
Cookies
Kirkland Signature cookies. Right: Your Fresh Market cookies at Walmart.
Costco's Kirkland Signature cookies cost $11.99 for a 1.07-kilogram pack, which works out to $1.11 per 100 grams.
Walmart's Your Fresh Market cookies cost $5.46 for a 390-gram pack, which works out to $1.40 per 100 grams.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Walmart.
At Costco, a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter is $10.49.
It costs $10.97 for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Walmart.
So, the product is almost $0.50 cheaper at Costco than it is at Walmart.
Nescafe instant coffee
Nescafé instant coffee at Costco. Right: Nescafé instant coffee at Walmart.
Costco has a 475-gram canister of Nescafé instant coffee for $15.99.
Walmart has that same 475-gram canister of Nescafé instant coffee, but the price is $17.97.
That means you pay $1.98 less at Costco than you do at Walmart for the same product.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart.
It costs $13.49 for a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.
It costs $11.97 for a 681-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.75 per 100 grams.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Walmart.
A one-litre bottle of Costco's Kirkland Signature maple syrup costs $15.99.
At Walmart, a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup costs $16.97.
You pay $0.98 less for the store-brand at Costco.
Philadelphia cream cheese
Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Walmart.
Costco has a pack with two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese for $13.49, which breaks down to a cost of $1.34 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 227-gram tub of Philadelphia cream cheese for $4.49, which works out to $1.97 per 100 grams.
Frozen strawberries
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries. Right: Great Value frozen strawberries.
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries are $15.99 at Costco, and you get a 2.5-kilogram bag.
That means you pay just $0.63 per 100 grams.
Great Value frozen strawberries cost $14.98 at Walmart, and you get a 1.75-kilogram bag.
That price breaks down to $0.85 per 100 grams.
Frozen blueberries
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: Great Value frozen blueberries.
Costco has a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries for $13.99.
Walmart has a 1.75-kilogram bag of Great Value frozen blueberries for $14.98.
It's $0.99 cheaper for the Kirkland product, and you get more because the bag is bigger.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars. Right: Great Value ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of 18 Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars that are 91 millilitres each.
That works out to $0.94 per bar and $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $4.97 for a box of four Great Value vanilla almond ice cream bars that are 88 millilitres each.
That price breaks down to $1.24 per bar and $1.27 per 100 millilitres.
Both of these ice cream bars are cheaper dupes of Häagen-Dazs, but the Kirkland Signature product is the cheapest per bar and per 100 millilitres.
Oat beverage
Kirkland Signature oat beverage. Right: Silk oat beverage at Walmart.
You can get a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage for $13.49 at Costco. That works out to $2.24 per bottle and $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
At Walmart, name-brand Silk oat beverage costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle. That means you pay $0.31 per 100 millilitres.
It costs less to get the store-brand version at Costco because you get more of the product.
Honey Nut Cheerios
Honey Nut Cheerios at Costco. Right: Honey Nut Cheerios at Walmart.
Costco has a 1.51-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios for $9.99, which breaks down to a cost of $0.66 per 100 grams.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios for $9.47 at Walmart, which works out to $0.72 per 100 grams.
The Keg steak seasoning
The Keg steak seasoning at Costco. Right: The Keg steak seasoning at Walmart.
A 1.1-kilogram tub of The Keg steak seasoning is $7.49 at Costco.
Walmart has a 725-gram tub of The Keg steak seasoning for $8.47.
The prices don't even have to be compared per 100 grams because the bulk-sized Costco product is cheaper than the Walmart item to begin with.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco. Right: Miss Vickie's chips at Walmart.
Costco has a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips for $8.49, which works out to a cost of $1.48 per 100 grams.
You can get a 200-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips for $3.77 at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.
Bubly
Bubly at Costco. Right: Bubly at Walmart.
Costco has a case of 32 cans of Bubly that are 355 millilitres for $15.99.
That means you pay $0.49 per can and $0.14 per 100 millilitres.
Walmart has a 12-pack of Bubly cans that are 355 millilitres each for $6.98.
That price breaks down to $0.58 per can and $0.16 per 100 millilitres.
Not only is the bulk-sized case at Costco cheaper per can and per 100 millilitres, but it also has a variety of flavours, while the case at Walmart only comes with a single flavour.
Coke
Coke at Costco. Right: Coke at Walmart.
You can get a case of 32 cans of Coke that are 355 millilitres each for $16.99 at Costco, which works out to $0.53 per can and $0.14 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $7.44 for a 12-pack of Coke cans that are 355 millilitres each at Walmart, which breaks down to $0.62 per can and $0.17 per 100 millilitres.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco. Right: Dipps granola bars at Walmart.
It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco, which are dupes of Dipps granola bars.
That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams.
You can get a 935-gram box of the name-brand Dipps for $16.97 at Walmart.
That cost works out to $1.81 per 100 grams.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: Great Value chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco.
That price breaks down to $0.87 per 100 grams.
It costs $11.97 for a 630-gram box of Great Value chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart.
That works out to $1.90 per 100 grams.
Costco's store brand version is $1.03 cheaper per 100 grams.
Rice Krispies Squares
Rice Krispies Squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies Squares at Walmart.
Costco has a 1.18-kilogram box of Rice Krispies Squares for $13.49, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 660-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares for $9.97, which breaks down to $1.51 per 100 grams.
Oreo cookies
Oreo cookies at Costco. Right: Oreos at Walmart.
You can get a box of Oreo cookies with four 500-gram sleeves for $15.99, which breaks down to a cost of $0.79 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, you can get a 685-gram pack of Oreo cookies for $6.08. That price works out to a cost of $0.88 per 100 grams.
Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn
Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Walmart.
It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco. You get 24 bags in each box.
That means you pay $0.47 per bag and $0.59 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 456-gram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn for $5.46. You get six bags in each box.
That price and product size mean you pay $0.91 per bag and $1.19 per 100 grams.
Brookside chocolate
Brookside chocolate at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolate at Walmart.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which works out to $1.64 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $12.78, which breaks down to $2.14 per 100 grams.
Ziploc bags
Ziploc bags at Costco. Right: Ziploc bags at Walmart.
You can get a pack of Ziploc sandwich bags for $19.99 at Costco that comes with 600 bags.
That means you pay just $0.03 per bag.
At Walmart, you can get a pack of Ziploc sandwich bags for $5.98 that comes with 100 bags.
That cost works out to $0.05 per bag.
Scotties tissues
Scotties tissues at Costco. Right: Scotties tissue at Walmart.
It costs $27.99 for a pack of Scotties facial tissues that comes with 21 boxes at Costco, which works out to $1.33 per box.
It costs $24.97 for a pack of Scotties tissues that comes with 18 boxes at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.38 per box.
Downy laundry beads
Downy Unstopables laundry beads at Costco. Right: Downy Unstopables laundry beads at Walmart.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads for $24.99.
That means you pay $2.21 per 100 grams.
Walmart has an 853-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables laundry beads for $24.97.
That cost breaks down to $2.92 per 100 grams.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.