Major VPN provider says it could leave Canada over lawful access bill

NordVPN says it could leave Canada over Bill C-22
NordVPN says it could leave Canada over Bill C-22
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Virtual private network service NordVPN says it could pull out of Canada over the federal government’s proposed lawful access bill.

NordVPN says it is reviewing the bill and would consider leaving Canada if the bill requires it to compromise its privacy protections.

Earlier this week, The Globe and Mail reported that the encrypted messaging service Signal said it would leave Canada if the bill requires it to compromise user privacy.

The comments from Signal follow warnings from big tech companies Apple and Meta that the legislation threatens to compromise their encryption services.

The bill also has run into fierce opposition from civil liberties groups and law professors who say it would open the door to serious privacy infringements.

The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a Charter-compliant manner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026. 

— With files from Jim Bronskill

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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