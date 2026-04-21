Government introduces space launch bill

Government introduces bill to support space launches from Canadian territory
Government introduces space launch bill
Space Canada CEO Brian Gallant speaks after an announcement on Canada’s sovereign space program at the Canadian Space Agency’s David Florida Laboratory in Ottawa on Monday, March 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The federal government is introducing legislation to support space launches in Canada.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon introduced the Canadian Space Launch Act today, which will allow the government to regulate and oversee both launches and re-entry.

Officials said in a technical briefing the new rules will allow technology like satellites and rockets to be launched into space from Canadian soil.

They said the launches will serve both military and civilian applications.

The government says in a news release that, as the only G7 country without its own space launch capabilities, Canada has had to rely on launch facilities in other countries, especially the United States.

In March, the government announced it is putting $200 million toward a Canadian-owned launch pad in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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