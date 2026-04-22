I went on dates in Vancouver and Toronto — there are some big differences I wasn't expecting
Your dating life will change with a cross country move... you've been warned.
When I moved to the West Coast, I didn't know what to expect — other than more rain, more outdoor activities, and a noticeable increase in the smell of weed.
I'm originally from Toronto and moved to Vancouver in 2020 (which, no, was not exactly peak dating season). I'd also avoided dating apps like the plague. Back in Toronto, I briefly flirted with eHarmony and Match, but mostly met people through shared activities like the gym and improv. In Vancouver, I ditched my Luddite tendencies and finally downloaded the apps. That's where I've had the most "success" — and I use that term loosely, considering I'm still single.
Dating is hard in any city. Some things are universal: awkward small talk is inevitable, you won't like everyone you meet, and at some point, you'll probably get ghosted.
But there are also some key differences in how Toronto and Vancouver men show up and how the dates themselves play out. Here's what I've noticed so far.
Vancouver flakiness is a thing
Vancouverites are notoriously flaky. Plans are more of a "gentle suggestion," and you can almost bet they will be cancelled at the last second or just… never finalized. I've had to send out a number of nudges to dates to confirm that we're still on (although I do forgive the man who had a kidney infection — it feels like almost dying is a legitimate excuse for not showing up).
Torontonians, on the other hand, like plans. They like to know when and what is happening, and act accordingly. They follow up. Basically, if you're five minutes late, you've already lost momentum.
In Toronto, if you're not early, you're late. In Vancouver, if it happens at all, it's a pleasant surprise.
Toronto dating crosses neighbourhoods
In Vancouver, dating someone eight kilometres away feels like a long-distance relationship. I live in South Van, and dating someone downtown is almost a dealbreaker. Someone in North Van? Definitely a dealbreaker.
In Toronto, though, you'll cross the entire city — two transit lines, maybe a streetcar and the subway — just to meet someone who might have a "vibe." Back when I lived in the GTA, I once took a GO Train downtown for a waterfront date that turned out to be a complete dud. And I didn't think twice about it.
In Toronto, traffic is life; in Vancouver, it's simply not worth it.
The small talk topics are different
Swipe through a dating app in Vancouver, and almost every guy is either hiking up a mountain or skiing down one. Not surprisingly, small talk usually starts with, "What trails do you like?"
Vancouver guys are genuinely curious about your passions — especially if those passions involve the outdoors — and are almost always looking for a hiking buddy, run buddy, or climbing buddy (which sometimes makes me wonder: do you want a girlfriend, or just a more consistent buddy?).
Toronto small talk, on the other hand, sounds more like: "So what do you do? How much do you love your job?" And if they're feeling particularly bold: "So… how much money do you make?"
Think finance bros and startup founders — people focused on climbing the corporate ladder as quickly as possible. Not that Vancouver doesn't have its share (shoutout to Sauder grads), but even the finance bros here seem to balance spreadsheets with summit views.
Maybe it's the laid-back West Coast energy, but the pressure feels different. Toronto is more overt about ambition; Vancouver softens it with lifestyle. Still, let's not kid ourselves — the cost of living here means the stakes are just as high, even if everyone's pretending they're not.
IRL encounters are higher in TO
I know the classic "meet-cute" is harder to come by these days, but in Toronto (at least for me), it felt more possible. I met men through comedy classes, at the gym, and through mutual friends. People were more open to striking up conversations, and dating "in the wild" felt natural rather than a last resort.
In Vancouver, it's been a different story. Like most people who move here, I didn't find the city particularly open when it came to meeting new people. I've been to a few singles events, and while everyone was polite, the vibe felt distant — like no one wanted to go beyond surface-level small talk.
Part of it, I think, comes down to directness. Toronto men tend to be more upfront. They'll ask you out, make a plan, and follow through. Vancouver men, in my experience, are more hesitant. Conversations linger, intentions feel unclear, and unless you spell things out, nothing really happens.
In Toronto, someone will ask you out. In Vancouver, you might just leave with a few polite conversations and no actual date.
Emotional unavailability hits different across the country
Both Toronto and Vancouver men can be emotionally unavailable, but they show it in very different ways.
Toronto men will keep going on dates with you and seem open to something more, even if they're just quietly going through the motions. You'll get consistency, effort, and maybe even a sense of momentum — right up until you realize it's not actually going anywhere.
Vancouver men, on the other hand, will just…stop texting. Or worse, keep you on the hook with the occasional one-word reply. You might have what feels like an amazing first date, only to find out pretty quickly that they're not emotionally available and have no real intention of pretending otherwise.
They'll both commit ... to the local sports teams
This one isn't exactly surprising, but it still gets me. I'm a Habs fan, and I can't get over how passionate these men are about teams that — objectively — keep disappointing them.
In Toronto, it's the Leafs. In Vancouver, it's the Canucks. Different cities, same emotional rollercoaster.
The only real difference? Toronto fans will confidently explain why this is the year it all turns around. Vancouver fans seem a little more self-aware (at least they admit their team sucks), but are no less committed to the suffering.
Either way, I've sat through enough passionate rants to realize: if they can stay loyal to these teams, they can definitely stay loyal to…well, sports. Yay.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.