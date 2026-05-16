I'll never move back to Toronto after leaving for Vancouver — here's why
Hear me out...
I left Toronto in 2017 and haven't looked back since settling in Vancouver in 2020. When people ask if I'd ever move back to the GTA, I usually say, "No. Why would I?"
It's not that I hate Toronto — I want to be clear about that. I'd visit Ontario and see friends there in a heartbeat. But moving back and actually living there is a different story, and one I don't see myself doing again. Here's why.
Vancouver's walkability
Vancouver was recently ranked one of the most walkable cities in the world, and that's definitely a perk I enjoy. Whether you're downtown, walking through Stanley Park, wandering Gastown, or jogging along the Seawall, it's super easy to get around, access restaurants, cafés, and shops, and — more importantly — see a lot of the city on foot.
It's one of the biggest differences I notice compared to Toronto, where I always felt like I needed to jump on the subway or streetcar (or both), drive or make a long plan just to get from one neighbourhood to another.
Vancouver's weather
Nothing beats Vancouver's milder temperatures. Give me rain over snow any day (and yes, we get plenty of it for months on end). I'd much rather deal with a grey, wet day than the frigid winters Toronto is known for.
I like not having to warm up my car in the winter or bundle up in multiple layers just to leave the house. I've lived in Vancouver for six years, and I think I've worn my Sorel winter boots only twice.
Toronto's magic feels gone
Maybe it's because I grew up in the '90s and remember Toronto from a different era — when MuchMusic was on Queen Street West, and vintage shops and record stores lined the neighbourhood alongside kitschy cafés and restaurants — but Toronto just doesn't feel the same to me anymore.
I'm not saying Vancouver doesn't have its own urban issues, and I'm sure longtime residents here probably feel similarly about how the city has changed. But maybe because I grew up visiting Toronto and watched it evolve over the years, I feel that some of its character and charm disappeared along the way.
Toronto's traffic
It's not that Vancouver doesn't have traffic or annoying rush hour because it definitely does (especially if you're trying to cross a bridge at the wrong time), but there's something about Toronto's traffic that feels extra annoying.
Maybe it's the long slog up and down the DVP, or navigating the ten lanes on the 401. But when I think of getting around Toronto, all I think about is highways and congestion. And not to mention how unscenic it all is — at least in Vancouver, you have mountains and water to look at while you sit there. Toronto is all concrete and cars.
So it's a hard no for me.
Toronto's not as good-looking
Sorry, Toronto. I'm sure Drake might take offence to this comment (or not), but when it comes to looks, you don't really compare to Vancouver.
It's not that Vancouver doesn't have its flaws — it definitely does — but at least you can focus on what's around you. And what's around you is a lot of natural beauty: mountains, beaches, and the ocean.
Yes, it can sometimes feel like "condo city" (though Toronto is definitely guilty of that too now), but there are still pockets around Vancouver — especially downtown and in the city proper — that have charm and character. And did I mention the beach and mountains?
They're both expensive, but Vancouver has more to offer
There's no arguing that both cities are terribly expensive, and the cost of living is pretty wild for someone like me who's single and living on one income. But I'd rather pay for my expensive apartment in Vancouver because, honestly, it feels a bit more worth it.
I have access to mountains, beaches, and other gorgeous parts of B.C., like Vancouver Island, that aren't that far away. Compared to Toronto — where getting to nature often means hours of driving north — Vancouver just feels like it offers more in return for the price tag.
And while Toronto has the CN Tower (if you're lucky enough to have a view of it), I'll still take the mountains and ocean any day.
Toronto is too much of a city for me
Toronto has more of that concrete-jungle energy that I don't really connect with anymore. Vancouver, on the other hand, has a nicer balance of city and nature, and because it's smaller, it doesn't feel like you're constantly living in urban sprawl.
And yes, I know Toronto has neighbourhoods that people love for their character and sense of community, but for me, Vancouver's neighbourhoods still feel calmer and more self-contained. Places like Kits, Mount Pleasant, and Kerrisdale feel like their own little towns, which makes the city feel more manageable overall.
Toronto, by comparison, just feels bigger, busier, and carries a more corporate vibe to me.
Vancouver's pace suits me more
The hustle-and-bustle vibe of Toronto just isn't for me anymore. I can't imagine driving — or even walking — through Toronto during rush hour, trying to catch the TTC or GO Train.
There's something almost performative about the energy in Toronto: driven, fast-paced, serious. Vancouver, on the other hand, feels more laid back. It definitely has ambition too, but it feels subtler to me.
I like that I don't have to wait until the weekend to see nature. I like that I don't feel overly stimulated here, and that I can walk to the beach at lunchtime or after work.
The city just feels like a better fit for me at this stage of life than Toronto does anymore.
Of course, you know what they say: never say never.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.