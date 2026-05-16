This woodland boardwalk near Ottawa leads past glassy waters to a rare turquoise lake
Make this your next summer day trip spot. ☀️
With summer just around the corner, now's the perfect time to plan a day trip to the great outdoors. Thankfully, Ottawa is surrounded by some seriously breathtaking natural wonders that you don't have to go far to see.
From sparkling waterfalls to epic cliffside views, Canada's capital city boasts beautiful green spaces and parks — many just a short drive from the downtown area.
One particularly beautiful spot can be found in the sprawling Gatineau Park. Located in Gatineau, Quebec, the park is the largest green space in the National Capital Region, occupying more than 361 square kilometres.
It's also the second-most visited park in the country, with a vast territory and several entry points, as well as unique natural sites.
One highlight of the park is Pink Lake. Known as the park's "most outstanding lake" (of the more than 50 in Gatineau Park), the lake is meromictic, meaning that its upper and lower layers of water never mix.
Normally, a lake's water layers mix completely each year in spring and fall, distributing nutrients and oxygen evenly throughout the lake.
But because it has a small surface area and a bowl-like shape, and is surrounded by steep cliffs that protect it from the wind, Pink Lake’s waters do not mix — a quality that contributes to the lake's distinctive colour.
Despite its name, Pink Lake is not, in fact, pink — the lake gets its name from the Pink family, who settled in the area in 1826.
Instead of pink, the lake's waters appear turquoise, caused by the growth of microscopic algae. The result is a spectacularly beautiful and rare turquoise-green lake that's an especially scenic spot to visit in summer.
The best way to see the lake in Gatineau Park is to hike the Pink Lake trail, a 2.3-kilometre loop that takes about 1 hour to complete and features a wooden boardwalk, several sets of stairs, and interpretation panels along the way.
The trail leads to Pink Lake Lookout, which provides a unique view of the lake. The trail can be accessed from the Pink Lake parking lot. Alternatively, there is also a second parking lot located right by the lookout.
Pink Lake is known as one of the park's most popular sites, thanks to its rare beauty, so it can get quite busy. Instead of driving (and needing to find a place to park), consider taking the free National Capital Commission Shuttle Bus to the lake.
The shuttle operates six days a week between Ottawa and the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre in Chelsea, Quebec. Between these destinations are several sites and points of interest where you can stop, including Pink Lake.
Riders can board and disembark at any of the stops while the service is running. A detailed shuttle bus schedule can be found online.
At Pink Lake, take in the stunning scenery, walk the trail and keep your eyes peeled for the local wildlife — the park is home to over 5,000 plant and animal species, including some found nowhere else in Quebec or Ontario.
These include the peregrine falcon, the fastest animal in the world, and Blanding's turtle, a reptile easily identified by its bright yellow throat, known as "the turtle with the sun under its chin."
If you're up for a longer walk, you can also access the scenic Mackenzie King Estate in the park via trails 35 and 15 and explore museums, historic ruins, and serene gardens. A map of Gatineau Park's summer trails is available online.
Pink Lake Trail
Price: Free admission
Address: Gatineau Park, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Called Gatineau Park's "most outstanding" lake, Pink Lake is a beautiful spot to visit, less than 30 minutes from Ottawa.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.