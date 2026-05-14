Canada now allows you to renew your passport online and here's what you need to know
Online renewal requirements are different.
You can now renew your Canadian passport online.
So, here's what you need to know about the eligibility requirements, photo requirements, processing times and fees.
Online passport renewal has been opened to all Canadians through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Portal, but only a limited number of applications are accepted each day.
You may be allowed to renew your passport online if you need it in 20 business days or more and meet all the requirements.
Who is eligible for online passport renewal?
The requirements for applying online are different than those for applying in person or by mail.
You must meet all of the following requirements before creating an account:
- you're applying to renew your own passport
- your home and mailing address are in Canada
- you applied for your current passport when you were 16 or older
- your current passport:
- is a regular (blue) passport
- was valid for 5 or 10 years
- shows your place of birth
- was issued in the last 15 years
- your passport will expire in the next six months, or is expired right now
- you don't need a passport for the next 20 business days, plus mailing time
- you'll use the same name, date of birth, place of birth and gender identifier on your new passport
- you don't have any observations in your current passport
- your current passport hasn't been seized or surrendered
- you're not reporting a lost or stolen passport as found if it hasn't already been returned to us
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said that if your passport expires in more than six months, you can't renew it online
Also, if you found your passport after it was lost or stolen, you're not eligible for online renewal.
What are the photo requirements for online passport renewal?
When applying online, your digital passport photo must:
- be taken in person by a commercial photographer
- be no more than six months old when you apply
- not be a scanned copy of a printed photo
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada recommended getting a digital and a printed photo so you can apply online, by mail or in person.
How long does online passport renewal take?
It can take up to 20 business days to process your online application, plus mailing time.
Your current passport will be cancelled and will not be valid after you apply for renewal online.
So, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said you should apply in person if you have travel plans.
How much does online passport renewal cost?
If you're a Canadian living in Canada, the renewal fee is $163.50 for a 10-year adult passport and $122.50 for a five-year adult passport, whether you apply online or in person.
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