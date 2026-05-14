The feds just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this summer
The situation in the Middle East could disrupt your plans — even if you're not going anywhere near the region. ⚠️
If you're planning a vacation this year, you may want to double-check your travel plans, because the federal government just released new summer travel advice for Canadians with fresh warnings tied to growing global disruptions.
In a new travel advisory this week, Global Affairs Canada warned that the ongoing situation in the Middle East could affect international travel for Canadians this summer — even if your destination isn't in the region.
According to the feds, fuel shortages, flight cancellations and service disruptions stemming from the war in Iran could all impact trips abroad in the coming months.
Global Affairs says travellers could run into issues whether they're flying to the Middle East, passing through the region or travelling somewhere else entirely.
"Fuel shortages may lead to flight cancellations and disrupt access to local goods and services at your destination," the department said in the release.
The government is now urging Canadians to carefully assess the risks before heading abroad and to prepare for possible disruptions ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer travel season.
One of the biggest pieces of Canadian travel advice from the feds is to stay in close contact with your airline or travel provider before leaving and before returning home.
Global Affairs says travellers should check for updates regularly, because schedules and conditions could change quickly.
The government also reminded Canadians that travel insurance is more important than ever right now.
According to the release, travellers should make sure their insurance includes trip cancellation and interruption coverage. The feds also say Canadians should read the fine print carefully, because some policies may not cover disruptions linked to fuel shortages or regional conflicts.
Global Affairs also says Canadians travelling abroad should be financially prepared in case they become stranded outside the country for longer than expected. The department recommends bringing enough medication for an extended stay and making sure you have access to extra funds if your trip home gets delayed.
The department says it's the responsibility of each traveller to plan for disruptions, emphasizing that "no financial assistance will be provided by the Government of Canada."
The feds are also reminding travellers to make sure all travel documents are valid before departure.
That includes checking passport expiry dates, reviewing entry requirements for your destination and securing visas or electronic travel authorizations if needed. Travellers should make sure their documents remain valid long enough to cover unexpected delays or extended stays abroad, Global Affairs Canada says.
The department also warned Canadians about the risks linked to hurricane season, especially for anyone travelling to destinations prone to severe storms this summer.
Global Affairs says travellers heading to hurricane-prone regions should review the government's severe weather guidance before leaving Canada.
The release also notes that consular help may be limited depending on the situation abroad.
"Travelling is a personal choice, and Canadians must make informed decisions, particularly those that affect their safety and well-being while abroad," it says.
The feds suggest monitoring their travel advisories page for destination-specific warnings and updates. Right now, there are 38 countries the government advises avoiding travel to entirely, and another 90 destinations where Canadians are urged to "exercise a high degree of caution."
If Canadians run into emergencies while travelling, the government says help is available through Canadian offices abroad and Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, which operates 24/7.
With summer trips fast approaching, the latest travel warning from the feds is basically a reminder to expect the unexpected. Between possible flight disruptions, regional instability and severe weather risks, Canadians may want to plan ahead a little more carefully before heading overseas this season.
Safe travels!
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