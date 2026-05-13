I recently moved away and I need to be honest about Canada's tipping culture
Having worked in restaurants, I've seen both sides 🫣
I used to work in the restaurant industry for several years — as a host and as a server — so I'm no stranger to tipping culture. I know this is a hot topic. Everyone has their own opinion, and I totally respect that.
But now that I live abroad, I've found myself looking at it all a little bit differently (or maybe just more clearly).
Here in Japan, the tipping contrast is pretty hard to ignore, and it's definitely solidified how I feel about it back in Canada.
I'm not against tipping — but I think it's gotten out of hand
To be clear, I'm not anti-tipping.
I've been on the receiving end of it many times (which I always appreciated), and I know how much it can impact someone's income.
That said, I don't think tipping should feel as mandatory as it does now.
Some of my close friends and family who serve at restaurants in Ottawa are making upwards of $40 an hour, including tips, which is awesome.
But I don't think that kind of income should necessarily depend on customers feeling pressured to tip every time.
Living in Japan totally changed my perspective
Still thinking about these burgers in Osaka.
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
In Japan, tipping just isn't a part of the culture.
In most places, the price you see on the menu is exactly what you pay. Good, attentive service is in the standard — it's not something that comes with the expectation of extra payment. And honestly, I've grown to really prefer it that way.
Recently, I went to Heavenly Burger in Osaka, and the burgers were easily the best I've ever had. The owners were super kind, we chatted for a while, and the whole experience felt so personal and memorable.
That burger cost under $7 Canadian.
For context, something like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder in Canada costs around $8.99 — and don't even get me started on the cost of a burger in a sit-down restaurant.
There was no expectation to tip at the burger spot, but I chose to leave one anyway because I genuinely wanted to support their new business.
They were super appreciative, and I've been back many times since.
That felt like what tipping should be.
In Canada, it doesn't always feel like a choice anymore
Back home, you could be faced with a tip prompt, sometimes starting at 18% or higher, before you've even received your food or service.
Personally, I want to be able to judge the quality of the experience before deciding what I want to tip.
And yes, you'll get good service in Canada, but the cost of food and drink is already high. A large tip on top of that can really start to add up.
The "standard" used to be 15%, and now it feels like that baseline keeps creeping up.
You're also asked to tip in more situations than ever — takeout, fast food, retail, self-serve — even when there's little to no interaction.
That's where it starts to feel less like a choice and more like an expectation or pressure.
The bigger issue isn't tipping — it's the system
I've heard the argument that if you can't afford to tip, you can't afford to eat out. I disagree with that completely.
If you can afford to pay for the meal you ordered, you should be able to enjoy it without feeling judged.
At the same time, I think people working in service deserve to be paid fairly and paid more — especially in an economy where the cost of living keeps going up.
That said, I don't think customers should be the ones expected to fill that gap.
From my own experience serving, a percentage of my total daily sales (usually 2–4%) would go toward tip-out for the kitchen staff. In some restaurants, that percentage can reach 6% or higher.
While I understand the intention behind it, it made me realize how much of the system depends on tips being there in the first place.
And it got me thinking about whether tying tip-out to overall sales, rather than actual tips earned, is really the best approach.
I think there's room for improvement.
Maybe that looks like a higher base pay, with tips as a bonus rather than something people rely on, and tips evenly shared across the whole team.
I know that would be a pretty big shift, and not everyone would buy into it — but after working in restaurants and now being away from it, it's hard not to feel like the current system could use a rethink.
Service doesn't have to look the same to be good
One thing living abroad has shown me is that great service doesn't have to look like the traditional Canadian restaurant experience at all.
In Japan, many places are somewhat self-serve. You might seat yourself, pour your drinks, order from a ticket machine, and even clear your own tray.
I find it more efficient, there's less pressure on staff, and honestly, I really enjoy it.
It still feels like good service — just in a different way.
It also means that restaurants can have more people in and out smoothly, and staff can focus more on what actually matters: making good food.
Plus, it lets you focus on the experience without feeling like every interaction is tied to a tip.
My take after stepping away from it all
I know that people feel strongly about tipping on both sides.
If you love tipping and want to be generous, that's lovely — you're probably making someone's day, and you should keep doing it.
But if you don't, that's cool too. And I don't think that should come with guilt or judgment either.
For me, the ideal middle ground is simple: tip when you want to. Tip when it feels deserved. Tip when you've had a great experience and want to support a business.
If it's a small or locally-owned spot you love, I think that kind of support can really matter.
At the end of the day, I think a lot of people (myself included) want eating out to feel simple.
Good food, fair price, good service — without the pressure layered on top, and without relying on tips to hold everything together.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.