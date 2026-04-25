5 reasons why I won't be moving back to Canada anytime soon, as a local who left
Life abroad changed my perspective more than I expected 🤷
I was born and raised in Ottawa and lived there right up until the start of this year. But by the time I left, I was done with more than a few things in Canada — and those feelings ultimately pushed me to move abroad.
Of course, there are still things I miss about home. But now that I'm living in Japan, I realized that I'm in no rush to move back anytime soon.
Here are five of the biggest reasons behind my choice to leave.
1. The cost of living
One of the biggest factors for me was just how expensive life in Canada had become.
It felt like the rising cost of living was a constant topic of conversation, and I definitely felt the pinch living in Ottawa.
Groceries were expensive, rent was expensive, transportation added up — even basic coffee runs and errands didn't feel cheap.
Every month, it felt like so much of my paycheque was disappearing into bills, and I knew that if I left, I'd be able to save some of that money instead.
Now that I've been living in Japan for the past few months, I've been able to save a lot more than I ever did back home.
Groceries here are noticeably cheaper, and I can usually find products like meat, veggies, and everyday staples for about half the price I used to pay.
Rent is another huge difference.
In Ottawa, my two-bedroom apartment plus utilities (hydro, wifi, tenant insurance, etc.) was well over $2,100 a month. Living in Japan, I've been able to rent a lovely two-bedroom Airbnb with a balcony for under $1,700 a month, utilities included.
Housing works a little differently here since I'm in a more flexible setup than a long-term lease in Canada, but I still feel the difference in my bank account every month.
2. Eating out is more affordable (and more enjoyable)
This kind of ties into the cost of living, but it honestly deserves its own section.
Eating out in Ottawa adds up quickly. There are definitely a few restaurants I still miss since moving away, but a casual meal can easily become a "special occasion" expense without you even realizing it.
Going out for a nice dinner for two would easily cost $40–$50 or more. But here in Japan, my husband and I can get an amazing sit-down meal for under $20 total — and even when we splurge, it's still less than what we'd spend casually back home.
There's also just a huge variety of affordable, high-quality food everywhere, whether it's local ramen shops or casual chains. It's made eating out feel more like part of everyday life rather than something I have to budget for.
On top of that, there's no tipping culture here. When I pay for a meal, the price on the menu is exactly what I pay, without the 20–25% tip prompt at checkout.
The service is also quite different in Japan. You usually pour your own water or tea, order on a device or at a ticket machine, and in some places even clear your own tray — which I actually find more enjoyable than the traditional restaurant experience back home.
3. Transportation is so much better
I can't speak for all of Canada, but I can definitely speak from my experience in Ottawa — and locals know the transit struggle.
Buses that don't show up, 30-minute delays, and the LRT issues in winter… it's not exactly the most reliable system.
Even simple travel within the city adds up. Even if you're only going a couple of stops, a bus ride in Ottawa is still over $4.
And if you want to travel outside the city, it gets expensive fast. Almost every summer, I'd take a day trip from Ottawa to Montreal, and a Via Rail ticket can easily cost $100+.
On the flip side, I currently live in Osaka, and taking a day trip to another city two hours away costs me around $22 round trip.
The trains here are also incredibly clean, quiet, and most importantly, on time. You're also charged based on distance, not a flat rate.
Even getting across town is easy. What would take multiple buses or transfers in Ottawa takes me about 8 minutes and costs around $2 here.
Once you experience that level of convenience, it's pretty hard to go back.
4. The opportunities to live abroad
If you're between the ages of 18 and 35, Canada has Working Holiday Visa (WHV) agreements with over 35 countries around the world, which means you can live and work abroad for a year or more.
For young adults who want to travel and potentially save money at the same time, I think it's an incredible opportunity.
I'm still in my 20s, so instead of settling back in Canada right away, I want to take advantage of the WHV and explore new places while I still can.
I think it's something more people should seriously consider, too.
5. My career grew once I left
I've worked a lot of different jobs over the years — serving, retail, ESL teaching, and college teaching — and eventually I started building my writing career.
I enjoyed parts of my life in Ottawa, but I felt like my writing started to plateau.
Because I was in the same environment, same routines, same mindset, it was hard for my work to evolve.
Since moving abroad, that's completely changed.
Being in a new country has given me so many new experiences to write about. I've been able to lean into travel writing, everyday observations, and life abroad from a Canadian perspective.
And honestly, my work has grown because of it. Now, I have more stories, perspectives, and opportunities than I did when I stayed in one place.
Right now, I'm focused on continuing to expand that — and I plan to keep travelling for a little while.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.