I moved abroad and didn't expect to miss these 6 things about life in Canada
Canada does in fact do some things better...🇨🇦
Moving from Canada to London came with a lot of exciting changes. The city is busy, historic, and there is always something happening. I genuinely love living here. But living abroad also has a funny way of making you notice small things you never thought twice about back home.
Over time, I have realized there are a handful of everyday Canadian things I really miss. Some of them are obvious, like being close to the ocean, while others are more specific.
Here are a few things I never expected to miss after moving from Canada to the UK.
Space, quiet, and the ocean
The beaches in Canada.
There are so many perks to living in London, but being centrally located means quiet is rare. While there are great parks nearby that offer green space, it still very much feels like a city. The streets are busy, homes sit close together, and there is almost always some level of background noise.
In Canada, space and access to nature were things I barely thought about. Forests and beaches were often just a short drive away, sometimes even within walking distance.
Being from the East Coast, the biggest adjustment has been not living near the ocean. The water was always close by, and it was the place I went when I needed to clear my head. While I am grateful to live near the Thames, it simply is not the same as being by the ocean.
Snow
Snow in Canada.
I never in a million years thought I would miss Canadian snow, but there really is something special about it at Christmas. In London, it might flurry for a few minutes, but it rarely sticks to the ground. If you blink, it almost feels like it never happened.
Snow at Christmas is not always guaranteed in Canada, either, but there is a much better chance of it settling and creating a winter wonderland around you. It completely changes the feeling of the season. It is something I did not think much about when I was younger, but now it feels like a real part of what makes Christmas feel like home.
Thanksgiving In October
Canadian Thanksgiving in October marks the shift into mid fall, when the air starts to turn chilly and the days grow shorter. Thanksgiving is not celebrated in the UK, and I definitely miss that time with my family.
It always felt like a relaxed holiday and a chance to slow down and catch up with everyone around the table. It is also a cozy moment in the calendar before the chaos of Christmas begins.
Without it, October in the UK feels like it is missing something. Like most events I cannot make it home for, I still manage to show up through a FaceTime call.
Taking your shoes off at the door
Shows at a door.
I do not experience culture shock very often, but one thing that still surprises me is how common it is in some places to keep shoes on inside the house. In Canada, taking your shoes off at the door is automatic. You barely think about it.
Part of that habit probably comes from our winters. After months of snow, slush, and salt-covered sidewalks, wearing shoes indoors would mean dragging half the outdoors across someone's floors. There was always a small number of boots by the door.
Walking into homes where people casually keep their shoes on still feels strange. From a hygiene perspective, it honestly makes me a little uncomfortable. It is a small difference, but it is one Canadian habit I miss.
Movie theatre popcorn
I am not a huge movie person, but when Wuthering Heights came out I treated myself to a cinema trip in the UK for a little Valentine's Day outing. Truthfully, half the reason I go to the movies is for the popcorn.
In Canada, buttery yellow popcorn is basically part of the entire experience. So I was surprised when the popcorn here did not quite live up to expectations. It is lighter, less salty, and noticeably less buttery. Most shocking of all, there is no butter machine where you can drizzle an extra layer on top.
It is probably healthier, but when popcorn is half the reason you are there, it definitely takes some of the fun out of the experience.
Fresh seafood on the coasts
Lobster Rolls.
Morgan Leet | Narcity
One thing I took for granted about coastal living in Canada was easy access to fresh seafood. I come from a family of fishermen, where fresh food was the standard, so it never felt unusual to have lobster or fish that had been caught nearby. Seafood was a normal part of everyday meals rather than something reserved for special occasions.
After a trip to London's Borough Market with friends who ate oysters and ended up with severe food poisoning, I quickly realized fresh seafood is a privilege. The farther you are from the ocean, the riskier it gets. Watching that situation unfold was enough to convince me that some seafood is best enjoyed closer to where it was caught.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.