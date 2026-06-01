You're not a true Canadian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 10 iconic natural wonders
How many can you check off? 🇨🇦
Canada is packed with jaw-dropping landscapes and natural wonders that almost don't seem real — from turquoise lakes and towering cliffs to massive waterfalls and ancient rock formations.
Some of these wonders have basically become part of Canada's identity. Including fjords, canyons and national parks, these iconic spots are places that any true Canuck just has to visit at least once.
We've rounded up some of the most breathtaking sites in the country that you have to see for yourself. Here are 10 natural wonders of Canada you'll want to have on your travel bucket list — if you want to be able to call yourself a real Canadian, that is.
Gros Morne National Park
Price: $12.25 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Gros Morne, NL
Why You Need To Go: Gros Morne National Park is an incredible place in Newfoundland that's unlike any other on Earth.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is filled with wonders and awe-inspiring nature, with so much to see and do.
Here, you can travel along the water through fjords carved by glaciers millennia ago, roam past towering cliffs and make your way to thunderous waterfalls.
The park is a great place for hiking, in particular. You'll find both marked and unmarked trails winding throughout the landscape, and explore the park's dense forests for rare plant, animal, and bird species.
Hiking the Tablelands is a must-do experience in the park. Normally found far below the Earth's crust, you can walk along the Earth's mantle, spotting unusual plants and rocks and enjoying panoramic views.
Saguenay-Fjord National Park
Price: $10.30 per adult
Address: 91 Rue Notre Dame, Rivière-Éternité, QC
Why You Need To Go: Providing access to maritime adventure in Quebec, Saguenay-Fjord National Park is an iconic spot every Canadian should visit at least once.
The park is home to one of Canada's little-known treasures -- the majestic Saguenay Fjord. Carved by glacier forces thousands of years ago, the fjord is the only one in Quebec and stretches over 100 kilometres, surrounded by steep cliffs.
In the park, you'll find opportunities for hiking, sea kayaking, river cruising, via ferrata, fishing and biking. The fjord also offers the chance to spot whales -- the fjord is so deep that it attracts several species of whales at its mouth to the St. Lawrence River, including blue whales, belugas, and humpback whales.
Moraine Lake
Price: $12.25 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This iconic lake is a definite must-see for any Canadian. Located in Banff National Park in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, Moraine Lake is an alpine lake with an out-of-this-world turquoise hue that draws visitors from all over the world.
The lake is fed by a glacier, which contributes to its gorgeous colour. As the glacier melts, it releases fine particles known as rock flour that flow into the lake. These particles remain suspended in the water, scattering sunlight and giving the lake a turquoise or milky blue appearance.
Take a short hike up the rockpile to get that classic view of the lake. From June to October, Shuttles, public transit and guided tours are available to access the lake, and booking in advance is recommended.
Hopewell Rocks
Price: $18.15 per adult
Address: 131 Discovery Rd., Hopewell Cape, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located in New Brunswick, the Hopewell Rocks are a set of over 20 free-standing sea stacks sculpted over thousands of years by the powerful tides of the Bay of Fundy.
The site is a marvel to visit — you can walk along the ocean floor among the towering sea stacks and explore sea caves and coves that were once filled with water.
Wait six hours as the ocean floor transforms, filling with water as the fast-moving tides of the bay (which are the highest tides in the world) come back in. Suddenly, those sea stacks you were walking beside are surrounded by waves, and can only be visited by kayak.
When the tide is at its lowest, guests can spot creatures such as the Atlantic rock crab, barnacles, sea snails, hermit crabs, and even sea anemones.
Entrance for the Hopewell Rocks is valid for two consecutive days, meaning you can visit during park hours on the day of your purchase and on the following day to see both the high and low tides.
Canadian Badlands
Price: Prices vary
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian Badlands are an undeniably iconic part of Canada that any true Canuck should have on their bucket list.
The area is home to natural attractions and unique landscapes unlike anywhere else on Earth, with everything from prehistoric fossil beds and rocky canyons to coal mining ghost towns calling the badlands home.
Notable sites here include Dinosaur Provincial Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's home to some of the world’s most extensive dinosaur fossil fields — you very well could come upon a fossil here yourself.
Visitors also won't want to miss the Hoodoos Trail. The trail is named for the hoodoo rock formations found here — sandstone columns that support a capstone and look completely otherworldly.
Pacific Rim National Park
Price: $12.25 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Pacific Rim National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: One iconic feature of British Columbia is its forests. The province is home to nearly 25 percent of the world's temperate rainforests, and the area is a must-see in the region.
One ideal spot for experiencing the rainforest is the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, considered the gateway to the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island.
Besides the lush rainforests that make for perfect hiking, the park includes the community of Tofino, a town known for its long stretches of sandy beaches and surfing.
Visitors here won't want to miss out on Long Beach, a 16-kilometre pristine sand beach that's located on the west coast of B.C.
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
Price: $10.84 per vehicle
Address: Regional Road 1, Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Sibley Peninsula in Ontario, Sleeping Giant is an iconic provincial park spanning 400 square kilometres.
The park is named after the Sleeping Giant, a cliff formation that from a distance appears to resemble a person asleep on their back.
The park offers over 100 kilometres of hiking trails, mountain biking and gorgeous views. But the main highlight here has to be the Top of the Giant Trail, a challenging trail that takes hikers to the top of the tallest cliffs in Ontario and delivers breathtaking views of Lake Superior.
Visitors may also be able to spot some of the park's wildlife, like deer, wolf, fox, lynx and over 200 species of birds.
If you want to extend your visit, the park also has cabins that are available for rent year-round.
Tobermory Grotto
Price: $10 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the shores of Georgian Bay, the Grotto is a majestic swimming area home to stunning turquoise-blue water.
The Grotto is part of Bruce Peninsula National Park in Tobermory, Ontario. Officially known as the Grotto and Indian Head Cove, this popular swimming spot draws visitors for its scenic views and hiking trails.
The hike to the Grotto and Indian Head Cove is about one hour round trip. Along the way, you'll see wetlands, ancient cedar trees, orchids and ferns, birds, and more nature and wildlife.
The cave itself is carved from ancient limestone and filled with the crystal clear, turquoise waters of the bay. You can walk along a ledge inside the cave or take a swim inside.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Price: $10 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Cape Breton, NS
Why You Need To Go: On Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, you'll find Cape Breton Highlands National Park, one of the province's most iconic and enchanting spots, where you can get striking ocean views, see deep river canyons, and travel the world-famous Cabot Trail.
There are 26 hiking trails in the park, ranging from easy walks to challenging climbs with panoramic views of canyons, highlands and the coastline. The park is also home to a variety of pristine beaches and offers opportunities for fishing and camping.
One especially iconic hike in the park is the Skyline Trail, an easy trek that delivers spectacular views of the ocean. From here, you can enjoy an eagle's view of the Cabot Trail as it winds its way down the mountain and watch for whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: It pretty much goes without saying that this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls is one of Canada's most iconic natural wonders, and it's absolutely a must-see.
The falls are made up of three separate waterfalls: the American Falls, the Bridal Veil Falls and the largest, the Horseshoe Falls.
The falls are not the largest in the world -- instead, what makes Niagara Falls so impressive is the amount of water flowing over the falls. The Horseshoe Falls see more than 6 million cubic feet of water flowing over it every minute in the summer.
There's plenty to do here, including the popular Clifton Hill entertainment area, where you'll find rides, games and restaurants, and nightly fireworks shows.
On a really hot day, take a ride towards the falls and experience the power of the water with a local cruise line, like Niagara City Cruises.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.