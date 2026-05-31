11 things I always buy at Dollarama because they're affordable and actually high-quality
Save your dollars and shop at Dollarama 💸
I cannot say it enough: Dollarama needs to be your go-to spot for daily purchases. Between affordable grocery staples and cute kitchen items, there's really nothing you can't get at the store (though some stuff is very much not worth it).
But since there is so much to sift through, and new products are added regularly, it's hard to know what really is a great Dollarama find.
So, I've done the work for you. Here are 11 things that I consider need-to-buy products from Dollarama. They're affordable, convenient, and — yep, not joking — high-quality.
Cleaning supplies
Literally any cleaning supply you'd need
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
While cleaning supplies are one of my least favourite things to spend money on, spending a lot of money on them is even worse. That's why Dollarama is a go-to spot for me to grab options like all-purpose cleaner, bathroom or kitchen cleaner, soap, bleach, etc.
They have all the typical brand names you see in other stores, like Lysol or Vim, but usually cost a buck or two less per bottle. Why spend more than you have to for the same stuff?
Toothpaste
Toothpaste at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I do think personal hygiene products are a "you get what you pay for" situation. It's why I'm not buying my lotions, shampoos, or makeup at Dollarama, no matter how cheap it is... quality matters.
But toothpaste? Crest is Crest. Colgate is Colgate. But at Dollarama, they're cheaper than in other stores. Definitely a good place to stock up.
Plant pots
Tons of fun plant pots at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I may have a very mild plant addiction problem. Somehow, the collection just keeps growing! So I'm always on the hunt for cute pots that aren't $20 or more, like you see in specialty plant stores. Dollarama has an amazing collection, ranging from classic terra cotta to glazed options that are patterned and colourful.
Many have drainage holes on the bottom, and they come in a variety of sizes. I always think plants are a great gift for someone, and with so many options at Dollarama, you can really choose one that fits their personality.
Disposable cookware
Foil cookware at Narcity
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Cooking for other people is something I really enjoy, but it can be a hassle to get your dishes back afterwards! Disposable foil cookware is the perfect solution. You can prep a meal and give it to someone; they can cook and store it after without needing to remember to bring your pots and pans back.
These foil cookware options can be pretty pricey in a standard grocery store, but Dollarama has good options. The Betty Crocker line is made from sturdy foil, so you won't have it breaking or leaking on you.
Decorative baskets
Decorative baskets at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm a sucker for a cool basket, but usually not prepared to shell out more than a few bucks for one. And for some reason, woven, wicker, or natural-fibre baskets are super pricey in a lot of home decor stores. Not Dollarama, though!
There are options of all shapes and sizes, making it a good spot to stock up on functional storage options. The quality of these is sturdy and solid, so you can keep them for a long time, too.
Snacks
Name brand and knock-off snacks at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
One of my life's missions is to find the perfect quality-to-price snack options. You know, the kind that tastes really good but doesn't cause my wallet pain.
Dollarama is where this dream can come true. There are name-brand options (like Takis) at lower prices than the grocery store, or Dollarama's snack dupes, like these Nacho cheese tortilla chips, which are just like Doritos.
Pantry staples
All the tomato sauce you'll need
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
You could live the rest of your life off of the canned goods and pantry staples at Dollarama.
There are so many options for pasta, tomato sauce, beans, tuna, and other shelf-stable items. They're usually just $1-$1.50 a package, cheaper than the same name brands found in other grocery stores. Since these don't go bad, you can stock up and keep them handy for weeks you can't get to the store or are trying to stay on budget.
Condiments
Get your condiments at Dollarama!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Condiments are also shelf-stable pantry goods, but they deserve their own shoutout. Dollarama has all the ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressing, and other condiment options you could really and truly ever need, including popular brands like French's.
Command strips and hangers
Command strips.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you've ever had to hang things up in a rental, you know these Command strips and hangers are the real MVP of no-holes-in-the-wall. And I'm talking about this specific product line from 3M, not a knock-off version.
They're available at Dollarama, so save a few bucks and grab them here instead of elsewhere.
Disposable dishware
Disposable plates at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Have a party coming up and need some disposable dishes and cutlery? Don't even think about going anywhere else — Dollarama has a million and one options for plates, bowls, cutlery, and more.
All sizes, all shapes, and all cheap. I also really like that they have options like these compostable plates, so we can feel a bit better about using one-time products.
Poster boards
All the colours you'd ever need.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
You think your poster board days are behind you when school ends, but have you ever been to a marathon? Posters galore.
A friend and I sourced a bright pink option from Dollarama to make a sign and cheer our friend on! Neutral colours are two for $1.25 and the brighter ones are $1 a pop. Happy sign-making!
If Dollarama is not your go-to spot for these daily items, it's time to change that ASAP.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.