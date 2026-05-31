This Ontario park with silky shores and a 40 km sandspit is one of Canada's best hidden gems
Its sunsets "rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."
Summer is all about beach days, and if you're looking for a magical spot to go for a dip and soak up some sun, you'll want to plan a trip to this beautiful Ontario park.
With soft sand shores, sparkling waves, and summer magic, readers say it's one of Canada's best hidden gems.
The park is situated just a few hours from Toronto, and offers an endless ribbon of sand, blue water, and silky beaches, making it a gorgeous spot for a warm-weather escape.
Its unique natural landscape has earned it UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve status, so it's worth checking out.
Tucked away in the lakeside community of Port Rowan, about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, Long Point Provincial Park is a scenic Ontario escape during the warmer months. Dating back over 100 years, it is one of Ontario's oldest provincial parks.
The destination offers soft sandy beaches and clear, shallow water, making it an ideal place to cool off on a hot summer day and enjoy a laid-back getaway by the lake.
One of the standout features of the park is its massive 40-kilometre-long sandspit, which stretches into Lake Erie and boasts over 2 kilometres of shoreline for swimming, sunbathing, and beach walks.
"The sandy, soft, and seemingly endless beach is a perfect place to cool off in the waters of Lake Erie, or explore the driftwood sprinkling the shores," the Great Lakes Guide says.
Beachgoers can spend the day relaxing in the New Park section or head to the Cottonwood Campground area in the Old Park, while other sandy spots near Monarch's Rest and Turtle Dunes Campground offer even more room to spread out and enjoy the scenery.
There's more to do here than just lounge by the water. The park is home to 253 campsites, scenic cycling routes, and plenty of opportunities to spot local wildlife and migratory birds.
You'll want to stay late to catch a sunset. According to the Great Lakes Guide, "since the park is located on a long, flat spit of land jutting out into the lake, the sunsets are said to rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."
After a day outdoors, you can head into the nearby village of Port Rowan to browse charming boutiques, stroll along the harbour, and soak up the small-town atmosphere.
If you're looking for a magical Ontario escape filled with beaches and summer vibes, this underrated spot deserves a place on your warm-weather bucket list.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.