You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 11 beautiful beaches
How many have you visited?
Beach weather is finally here, and Ontario has so many beautiful shorelines to explore. From powdery-sand gems to crystal-clear coves, you can enjoy the sunshine to the fullest at these spots.
While there's no shortage of incredible beaches, true locals can claim they've visited at least five of these 11 must-see beach destinations in the province.
How many have you crossed off your list? If you're missing a couple, it's the perfect excuse to plan your next summer adventure to one of these gorgeous beaches.
Saugeen Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a classic white-sand beach escape, Saugeen Beach, formerly known as Sauble Beach, stands out for its long, sweeping shoreline and soft, sugary sand.
According to Destination Ontario, it's "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
Stretching along 11 kilometres of bright white sand, the laid-back Sauble Beach town delivers retro summer charm and an easygoing, sun-soaked vibe that feels made for a dreamy getaway.
Wasaga Beach
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of white-sand shores and sparkling waves, Wasaga Beach might be worth the road trip. Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, it's a classic summer destination for a full beach day or weekend escape.
According to the Wasaga Beach Tourism website, the town is home to "the World's Longest Freshwater Beach" as well as"one of Ontario's most unique coastal dune ecosystems."
Stretching across 14 kilometres, the shoreline offers soft sand, wide-open blue waters, and sweeping views of South Georgian Bay.
Beyond the beach, you'll find plenty of restaurants, cafes, and spots to grab a treat by the water, making it easy to spend an entire day soaking up the beach town atmosphere.
The town is currently undergoing a multi-year redevelopment, so there may be some construction underway. Updates are available on the website.
Grand Bend Main Beach
Address: 90 Main St. W., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason this spot has been dubbed "Florida North." Grand Bend is home to a beautiful white-sand shoreline that will have you feeling like you're on a far-off vacation.
According to Lambton Shores, it's "one of Canada's best beach towns" and continues to draw thousands of visitors every year.
You can enjoy the lively, high-energy scene at Main Beach or head to South Beach for a more relaxed, low-key stretch of sand.
Indian Head Cove
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass
Address: Indian Head Cove, Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've been transported to the tropics as you take in the dramatic scenery at this breathtaking Ontario destination.
Indian Head Cove, located near the iconic Grotto, is a true natural wonder, with crystal-clear turquoise water so transparent you can see the rocky bottom below.
While the colour of the water looks straight out of the Caribbean, the experience is very different. Georgian Bay is known for its chilly temperatures, so don't expect a warm dip.
This stunning spot is part of Bruce Peninsula National Park, and you should plan ahead with a reservation during peak season. Reaching the cove requires about a 30-minute hike, so comfortable footwear is essential for the journey.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd. RR2, Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soft rolling sand dunes, boardwalk trails, and blue waters await that this scenic provincial park that's worth adding to your bucket list.
Set along the shores of Lake Huron, the park is known for soft beaches and beautiful sunsets that turn the sky into a spectacle of gold and pink at the end of the day.
Beyond the shoreline, you'll find a network of scenic hiking trails that wind through forested areas and lead to lookout points.
It's also a haven for wildlife, with 124 different bird species nesting in the area, making it a popular spot for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.
The highlight, though, is the beach itself. It boasts 10 kilometres of sandy shoreline where you can swim in some of the bluest water in Ontario.
Pinery Provincial Park website
Victoria Beach
Address: 138 Division St, Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario beach feels like a little slice of the Caribbean without leaving the province. With its soft white-sand shoreline along Lake Ontario, it's no surprise it's a go-to summer hotspot just a road trip away from Toronto.
Located in Cobourg, the beach is dotted with retro-style lifeguard stations and is a beautiful spot for relaxing in the sand and taking a dip in the sparkling waters.
You can also explore the historic town, where you'll find eateries, attractions, and more.
Bay Beach
Price: $5 + per adult for beach pass
Why You Need To Go: Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, is a stunning summer escape with silky white sand and warm, shimmering waters.
According to Tourism Niagara, it features a "vast sandy area with beautiful, clear water where locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the beach."
You will find a range of on-site amenities, including a water bottle filling station, a playground, a pavilion, and an accessible ramp leading down to the shoreline.
This popular white-sand destination can get busy in the peak summer months, so a day pass is required for entry and can be purchased at the beach entrance.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This provincial park is home to not one, but three stunning white-sand beaches that are, according to the official website, "among the best in Canada."
With powdery dunes and beautiful waters, it makes it easy to forget you're still in Ontario.
Outlet and Lakeshore beaches both offer gentle, gradual drop-offs that are ideal for wading, while Dunes Beach has a steeper descent, so swimmers should be mindful when heading into the water.
Woodbine Beach
Address: 1675 Lake Shore Blvd E, Toronto, ON
You don't need to leave Toronto to enjoy sandy shores and beach days. This summer destination is located right in the city, and it's a dreamy spot to spend an afternoon.
Boasting 3 kilometres of soft shoreline, the beach is a popular destination for relaxing, picnics, sunbathing, and more.
You can also enjoy beach volleyball and the surrounding bike trails.
Port Dover
Address: Walker St., Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a tropical-style escape without leaving Ontario? This dreamy beach is worth a summer escape.
With beachside restaurants, warm waters, and a scenic pier, it's an easygoing spot that feels made for a laid-back summer day.
While much of the shoreline is privately owned, there is a public section where visitors can relax on the soft sand and swim in the shimmering water. If you're looking to explore more nearby, Turkey Point and Long Point are just a short trip away.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why you need to go: Offering over 3 kilometres of powdery white sand and "Caribbean-blue" waters, this Ontario provincial park is well worth a summer road trip.
Its shallow, sheltered bay tends to warm up faster than the open lake, creating comfortable swimming conditions that are ideal for a long, relaxed dip or a float close to shore.
Beyond the beach itself, visitors can spend the day wandering the dunes, setting up a picnic, or simply soaking in the expansive lake views that stretch across the horizon.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.