Ontario has a 'Florida North' with silky white sand beaches and it's a dreamy getaway spot
No passport needed!
It's never too early to start planning that beach getaway. If you're already dreaming of sandy shores, flip-flops, and sparkling waters, then this stunning Ontario destination is worth a visit in 2026.
With an endless stretch of white sand, crystal waves, quaint streets, and coastal charm, it's a magical spot for a warm-weather escape right here in the province.
The destination has even been dubbed "Florida North," and it's like a little slice of the tropics without a plane ride.
Grand Bend is a beautiful beach oasis perched along the shores of Lake Huron, about 3 hours from Toronto.
It's "one of Canada's best beach towns," according to Ontario's Southwest, and has been awarded Blue Flag status for its water quality and safety criteria.
During the summer months, the Main Beach is the place to be. You can enjoy 20 acres of velvety sand shores and crystal waters that will transport you to another world.
For more beach vibes, you can head to the nearby Pinery Provincial Park, which boasts an additional 10 kilometres of sandy shores, silky dunes and picturesque trails.
The town is dotted with cute local shops, beachside restaurants, bars and a lively nightlife scene.
Save some time at the end of your day for the area's iconic sunsets, when vibrant colours light up the sky and water.
With its beautiful sandy beaches, quaint downtown, and clean waters, Grand Bend is worth adding to your 2026 plans.
