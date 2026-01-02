Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario has a 'Florida North' with silky white sand beaches and it's a dreamy getaway spot

No passport needed!

A person standing outside an ice cream shop. Right: A beach.

A beach town in Ontario.

@__marrtav | Instagram, @grandbendliving | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

It's never too early to start planning that beach getaway. If you're already dreaming of sandy shores, flip-flops, and sparkling waters, then this stunning Ontario destination is worth a visit in 2026.

With an endless stretch of white sand, crystal waves, quaint streets, and coastal charm, it's a magical spot for a warm-weather escape right here in the province.

The destination has even been dubbed "Florida North," and it's like a little slice of the tropics without a plane ride.

Grand Bend is a beautiful beach oasis perched along the shores of Lake Huron, about 3 hours from Toronto.

It's "one of Canada's best beach towns," according to Ontario's Southwest, and has been awarded Blue Flag status for its water quality and safety criteria.

During the summer months, the Main Beach is the place to be. You can enjoy 20 acres of velvety sand shores and crystal waters that will transport you to another world.

For more beach vibes, you can head to the nearby Pinery Provincial Park, which boasts an additional 10 kilometres of sandy shores, silky dunes and picturesque trails.

The town is dotted with cute local shops, beachside restaurants, bars and a lively nightlife scene.

Save some time at the end of your day for the area's iconic sunsets, when vibrant colours light up the sky and water.

With its beautiful sandy beaches, quaint downtown, and clean waters, Grand Bend is worth adding to your 2026 plans.

Grand Bend Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario beach towns grand bend white sand beach ontario ontario getaways ontario beaches
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This 2 km Ontario beach with velvety sandbars and warm water is one of the 'best' in Canada

Add this spot to your summer 2026 plans!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 30 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Someone has won the $80 million jackpot!

This harbour town in Ontario is an underrated getaway with sandy beaches and quaint streets

Save this spot for your 2026 travel inspo!

Canada's travel advisory for the United States was just updated with several new warnings

This could impact your upcoming trip south of the border.👇

Ontario's weather forecast for January says this is when it'll snow, rain and be 'very cold'

The average temperature will be –6.5 C in January. 🥶

This beautiful Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is home to cozy cafes and river views

No passport needed!