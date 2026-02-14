This dreamy city near Ontario is one of the world's most affordable and romantic getaways

Planning a couple's getaway? You can skip airport security and lengthy flights and enjoy an escape to this dreamy destination instead.

Located a road trip away from Ontario, this spot boasts old-world streets, fairy tale charm, and European vibes, and was recently named among the top romantic getaways in the world.

U.S. News has unveiled its list of the 15 "Best Affordable Romantic Getaways for 2026," featuring incredible vacation spots minus the hefty price tag.

The study looked at destinations across the globe, factoring in hotel prices, dining options, activities, and overall romantic charm to highlight spots where couples can enjoy unforgettable experiences without overspending.

This Canadian spot ranked 12th on the list, and it's just a road trip from Ontario.

Québec City is a beautiful destination known for its rich history and European-like atmosphere.

U.S. News calls it a "European escape without the price tag," thanks to its old-world streets, French-inspired culture and storybook scenery.

Even if you're on a budget, there's so much to enjoy in the city.

According to U.S. News, "there is no cost to visit top sights like Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral or Dufferin Terrace, and thanks to the compact streets of Old Québec, you'll save on transportation costs by exploring on foot. With the money you have left over, buy a souvenir to remember your trip by in the Petit-Champlain shopping district."

For more romantic experiences, take a St. Lawrence River cruise at sunset or join a local food tour to sample Québecois classics.

In winter, lace up for ice skating in Place d'Youville, where twinkling lights and historic surroundings make for a memorable evening. Or enjoy an old-fashioned toboggan ride down the Dufferin Slide and finish the day off with rich velvety hot chocolate from Au 1884.

The study also notes that you can find vacation rentals and hotel rooms for less than $150 per night, so you don't have to blow your budget on accommodations.

The drive from Ottawa to Québec City takes just under five hours, making it a convenient spot for a couple's vacation.

Texas Hill Country ranked first on the list of best affordable romantic getaways, followed by Sonoma and San Miguel de Allende.

The only other Canadian destination to make the list was Victoria & Vancouver Island, coming in at number eight.

If you're planning a romantic, affordable getaway, Québec City is the place to be.

